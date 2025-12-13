Seattle Seahawks announce 10 roster moves, including head-start on free agent class

While they haven't brought a potential Hall of Famer out of retirement, nobody can accuse the Seattle Seahawks of being idle this weekend.

General manager John Schneider and his team put in a busy day at the VMAC in Renton, beginning with the reported re-signing of veteran tight end Eric Saubert to a one-year deal.

Seattle has since confirmed that news, as well as announcing nine other 53-man roster and practice squad transactions. Here's a quick run-down on of all of them.

Seahawks Week 15 moves

- Re-signed TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

- Activated TE Eric Saubert from injured reserve

- Activated C Jalen Sundell from injured reserve

- Activated NT Rylie Mills from NFI list

- Placed TE Elijah Arroyo on injured reserve

- Signed CB Shaq Griffin to the practice squad

- Signed RB Cam Akers to the practice squad

- Released RB Myles Gaskin from practice squad

- Released WR Jimmy Holiday from practice squad

- Elevated RB Velus Jones Jr. from practice squad

The biggest news here is obviously re-signing Saubert, even if it's a relatively low-priority transaction. What matters is that it confirms Curtis Allen's recent assumption that the Seahawks may be looking to get out ahead of what's expected to be a massive salary cap increase in 2026 by signing some pending free agents early.

Seattle does like the experience that Saubert brings to the table. He won't see the field much, but they believe he can teach the tight ends the way they want to do things. Tight ends have been critical in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme, both in Seattle and New Orleans.

Saubert's deal makes an impact because it might be just the first domino to fall in that pattern. The Seahawks have a ton of good players who are about to become unrestricted free agents, including four from their standout 2022 draft class.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As far as the rest of the moves go, Sundell returning to the lineup is the major takeaway. With Sundell sidelined, Olu Olwutimi has started the last few games at center. The team's interior pass protection has suffered, as expected. PFF has Oluwatimi graded out at 44.1 in pass blocking for the season, while Sundell is over 20 points higher at 65.5.

The most interesting transaction in the bunch though is the long-awaited activation of rookie nose tackle Rylie Mills, who's been out all seaso with a knee injury he suffered at Notre Dame last year.

Mills slipped to the fifth round as a result, but a lot of analysts believed he'd have been picked much higher if he'd been 100% healthy. Mills might mean Seattle's already-lethal defensive front may be about to get that much better.

Fellow rookie Arroyo going on IR is the biggest bummer, here. That shouldn't be too devastating, though - so long as starting tight end AJ Barner does not also get injured.

