All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Expected to Designate DT Cameron Young For PUP Return

Needing all the depth they can find on the defensive line, the Seahawks will welcome back one of their key contributors from the 2023 draft class.

Corbin K. Smith

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cameron Young (93) during second half action Sunday, Sept.17 2023.
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cameron Young (93) during second half action Sunday, Sept.17 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With the status of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II remaining up in the air as they work back from injuries, the Seattle Seahawks could have insurance coming soon in second-year defensive tackle Cameron Young.

Speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday’s walk-through session, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald indicated that he expects Young to be designated for return to practice after missing the first four games on the PUP list.

The former fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State has not practiced since the conclusion of the 2023 season due to a knee injury, including missing all of training camp and the preseason.

One of Seattle’s impact rookies from the 2023 draft class, Young suited up for 16 games with one start in his first year with the organization, contributing 18 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. Per Pro Football Focus, he added three pressures, primarily factoring in as an early-down run stuffer while seeing significant snaps as a nose tackle and 3-tech defensive tackle.

Unlike last season where the Seahawks didn’t have a veteran nose tackle on the roster, Young will return with veteran Johnathan Hankins holding down the fort as the starter, while Quinton Bohanna offers depth on the practice squad. For that reason, though Williams and Murphy may not be ready to play on Sunday against the Giants, the team won’t have to rush the young defender back from injury and ask him to jump right into action as he reacclimates to the practice field.

As is the case with any player coming off injured reserve or the PUP list, once Young begins practicing, Seattle will have a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster or he will revert back to the PUP for the remainder of the season. He can be activated at any time during that window, and such a decision likely will hinge on the health of Williams and Murphy moving forward, coupled with how quickly he gets back up to speed after a long layoff.

While the Seahawks are expected to welcome Young back this week, Macdonald told reporters tackle Abraham Lucas and safety Jerrick Reed II are not quite ready to start practicing yet and will remain on the PUP list for now. Lucas has been rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, while Reed continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered late in his rookie season.

Published
Corbin K. Smith
CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.

Home/Seahawks News