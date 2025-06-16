Seahawks' gamble on Sam Darnold named biggest risk by any NFL team
The Seattle Seahawks' offseason has been defined by the signing of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold signed with the Vikings a year ago and was only expected to be an early-season starter or a backup behind rookie No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy. However, a knee injury ended McCarthy's season before it began and Darnold led the Vikes to 14 wins. That led to a three-year, $100.5 million contract from the Seahawks in the offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes the Seahawks made an unnecessary risk with Darnold.
"Darnold was the top signal-caller available in free agency, and, at 28, he could still provide a long-term answer. However, Seattle shouldn't have been in a position to desperately pursue him," Knox wrote.
"It had Smith. It has Drew Lock and rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe. Given what we've seen from Darnold in the past, there's no guarantee he'll finish the season as QB1—though Macdonald believes "it's crazy" to wonder if he'll be the starter Week 1.
"It could all work out, of course. Darnold's salary is manageable. He has experience with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was with Darnold in 2023 as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator. Maybe Darnold's Pro Bowl campaign was only a glimpse of what's to come, and his end-of-year struggles an aberration.
"If Darnold flops and Smith takes the Raiders into the postseason, however, Macdonald and Schneider will likely be looking for work in 2026."
Smith was good for the Seahawks for three seasons as the starter, but Seattle made it to the playoffs only once in those years. This isn't to say that Darnold will be better, but the Seahawks knew that they weren't satisfied with Smith leading the way.
Seattle didn't trade Smith for to make room for Darnold, but they needed a quarterback in free agency with a weak draft class incoming. Darnold was the best quarterback on the market, and he will be able to hold the torch until Milroe is ready to carry it.
That being said, Darnold proved himself as a capable starting quarterback in 2024, and if he can play up to that level with the Seahawks in the fall, that puts Seattle in a great position.
