All Seahawks

Seahawks' gamble on Sam Darnold named biggest risk by any NFL team

Sam Darnold cost the Seattle Seahawks over $100 million over three years this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold attends the TGL match.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold attends the TGL match. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks' offseason has been defined by the signing of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold signed with the Vikings a year ago and was only expected to be an early-season starter or a backup behind rookie No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy. However, a knee injury ended McCarthy's season before it began and Darnold led the Vikes to 14 wins. That led to a three-year, $100.5 million contract from the Seahawks in the offseason.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes the Seahawks made an unnecessary risk with Darnold.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reacts in the closing seconds of the game against the Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reacts in the closing seconds of the game against the Los Angeles Rams. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Darnold was the top signal-caller available in free agency, and, at 28, he could still provide a long-term answer. However, Seattle shouldn't have been in a position to desperately pursue him," Knox wrote.

"It had Smith. It has Drew Lock and rookie third-round pick Jalen Milroe. Given what we've seen from Darnold in the past, there's no guarantee he'll finish the season as QB1—though Macdonald believes "it's crazy" to wonder if he'll be the starter Week 1.

"It could all work out, of course. Darnold's salary is manageable. He has experience with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was with Darnold in 2023 as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator. Maybe Darnold's Pro Bowl campaign was only a glimpse of what's to come, and his end-of-year struggles an aberration.

"If Darnold flops and Smith takes the Raiders into the postseason, however, Macdonald and Schneider will likely be looking for work in 2026."

Smith was good for the Seahawks for three seasons as the starter, but Seattle made it to the playoffs only once in those years. This isn't to say that Darnold will be better, but the Seahawks knew that they weren't satisfied with Smith leading the way.

Seattle didn't trade Smith for to make room for Darnold, but they needed a quarterback in free agency with a weak draft class incoming. Darnold was the best quarterback on the market, and he will be able to hold the torch until Milroe is ready to carry it.

That being said, Darnold proved himself as a capable starting quarterback in 2024, and if he can play up to that level with the Seahawks in the fall, that puts Seattle in a great position.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sets expectations for position battles

Mike Macdonald on what he saw from Jalen Milroe at Seahawks minicamp

DK Metcalf planning extra work with new Steelers teammate Aaron Rodgers

Pete Carroll’s history with RBs speaks louder than Ashton Jeanty comments

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News