Seahawks have top-5 rushing attack in NFL
The Seattle Seahawks are adding an emphasis on running the football for the upcoming season.
The team boasts one of the best running back rooms in the league and it is expected to improve going into 2025.
Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman named the Seahawks' running back unit the fifth-best in the NFL.
"Seattle quietly possesses one of the NFL’s deepest running back rooms. That unit includes Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh and seventh-round rookie Damien Martinez," Wasserman wrote.
"Walker tied for fourth in the NFL with a 91.3 PFF rushing grade last season, though he appeared in only 11 games. Charbonnet also placed among the top 20 with his 78.8 PFF rushing grade. Martinez could be an interesting addition to the unit after ranking third in the FBS with a 94.4 PFF rushing grade at Miami last season."
The only teams to rank higher than the Seahawks were the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.
Walker and Charbonnet should get a bulk of the carries for the Seahawks, but McIntosh and Martinez could step in at some point as well.
The Seahawks have Klint Kubiak coming in from the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, two teams that have a recent history in running the football well with Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey.
This doesn't mean the Seahawks have anyone that can run on that level, but perhaps one of their guys can surprise in the upcoming season.
The Seahawks running backs are on vacation for a few more weeks in advance of training camp, which starts on Wednesday, July 23.
