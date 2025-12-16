Why you can't trust Kenneth Walker III in fantasy playoffs

Running back Kenneth Walker III has done exactly what the Seattle Seahawks have needed for most of his four-year career. He's a productive rusher who displays his elite athleticism each time he touches the ball.

But he's hardly ever had the luxury of being the lone player toting the rock out of Seattle's backfield. The Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet one year after Walker in the second round, and the pair have shared the workload ever since.

That's always limited Walker's fantasy value, especially since Charbonnet has been much more effective in the red zone. That's led to him taking a lot of Walker's touchdowns and limiting his output.

Leave Walker on the bench in the playoffs

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is advising that you leave Walker on the bench in Week 16 due to his overall unreliability. Walker has just four touchdowns this season, which puts him on pace to finish below his career-worst of seven scores, set in 2024.

"Managers shouldn't bet on Walker having a breakthrough performance in Week 16," Knox wrote. "The Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams, who have surrendered fewer fantasy points to opposing running backs than any other team.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"On Sunday, Los Angeles limited fantasy superstar Jahmyr Gibbs to just 9.8 fantasy points. Walker, who has had fewer than five fantasy points in consecutive games, is unlikely to fare any better."

Walker had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for 44 yards in the Seahawks' 21-19 loss to the Rams in Week 11. That was actually one of his better fantasy performances of the season, so there is some hope if you're in a pinch.

However, right now, there are just many better options out there than the timeshare happening in the Seahawks' backfield.

