NFL announces reporting dates for Seattle Seahawks 2025 training camp
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot to prove as they enter the second year of the Mike Macdonald era. Despite finishing last season with a respectable 10-7 record, the front office opted to shake things up, particularly on offense.
With two new quarterbacks, a rookie starter at left guard and a handful of new skill position players, training camp will instrumental in helping this team build chemistry for the 2025 NFL season. Plus, the team's 11-player draft class will need some time to develop.
On Wednesday, the NFL announced training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams. It appears the Seahawks will give their rookies a little head start, as they are set to arrive one week before the veterans.
Rookies are scheduled to arrive at the team's practice facility in Renton, Washington on Tuesday, July 15. One week later, the veterans are set to arrive on Tuesday, July 22. The Seahawks will then hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, July 23.
It's no surprise that Seattle is having the rookie report early. The team's 11-player draft class is expected to contribute quite a bit this season. First-round pick Grey Zabel is a lock for the starting left guard job.
The Seahawks also drafted a number of other potential contributors, including tight end Elijah Arroyo, safety Nick Emmanwori and wide receiver Tory Horton.
Once the veterans arrive on July 22, all eyes will be on starting quarterback Sam Darnold. The former No. 3 overall pick signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle in free agency.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Leonard Williams names something Seahawks have most NFL teams don’t
Mike Macdonald reveals the Seahawks’ new pecking order at wide receiver
What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about Grey Zabel’s progress
Analyst says ‘everyone wins’ in the Seahawks-Raiders Geno Smith trade