Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Ken Walker III, George Fant Sidelined Again

It remains to be seen whether the Seahawks will have their star running back on Sunday, but more on his status will be known on Friday.

Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) breaks a tackle attempt by Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) to rush for a touchdown during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Only three days away from kickoff at Gillette Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks held their second straight practice without running back Ken Walker III and tackle George Fant participating on Thursday, putting their respective statuses against the New England Patriots in jeopardy.

Held out of the final offensive drive in Sunday's season-opening win over the Broncos, Walker rushed for 103 yards and a 23-yard touchdown to lead the Seahawks to a come from behind 26-20 victory. After the game, he told reporters that he was good during a press conference, but he has sat out both practices so far this week with an oblique injury.

If Walker isn't able to suit up in Foxboro on Sunday, the Seahawks will turn to Zach Charbonnet as the starter out of the backfield with Kenny McIntosh serving as his backup and undrafted rookie George Holani likely to be elevated from the practice squad for additional depth.

Tweaking his knee late in the first quarter of Sunday's win after being engaged with a defender driving him back into the pocket, Fant had to be helped off the field to the blue injury tent before eventually walking gingerly to the locker room. Seattle quickly ruled him out and Stone Forsythe replaced him at right tackle for the remainder of the contest.

Forsythe should be expected to start against New England if Fant isn't available with sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell likely active after being a healthy scratch for the season opener. The team also has second-year tackle McClendon Curtis available to elevate from the practice squad if needed.

Diving into the rest of Seattle's injury report from Thursday, tight end Pharaoh Brown did not practice after being limited on Wednesday. The veteran has been out since mid-August when he bruised his foot during a joint practice against Tennessee in Nashville and while coach Mike Macdonald indicated that he hoped to play against his former team this weekend, taking a step back to non-participant isn't a good sign.

After sitting out Wednesday's session, linebacker Tyrel Dodson returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday, while fellow starter Jerome Baker remained limited with a hamstring injury that he has been dealing with since early August. The quartet of Tyler Lockett (thigh), Riq Woolen (hamstring), Tre Brown (quad), and Dre'Mont Jones (hamstring) were all limited for the second straight practice, while tight end Noah Fant (toe) improved to full participant.

The Seahawks will wrap up their practice week on Friday before flying out a day early to Boston, making tomorrow's injury report a critical one for a number of players hopeful to play in Week 2.

Corbin K. Smith

