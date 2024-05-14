Seahawks 2024 Schedule Leaks Tracker: Seattle Opening at Home vs. Denver
The Seattle Seahawks will see their schedule released on Wednesday, May 15th when the National Football League releases the schedule for the entire 2024 season. After the NFL Draft, this is the biggest single event of the offseason before training camp begins.
As things sit, the Seahawks are set to face the NFC North and AFC East along with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Atlanta Falcons. How those games get scheduled can mean a lot in determining how successful a team will be that season, as the timing of specific games during a long season can be just as important as how good you are as a team.
With the schedule release happening on Wednesday, the NFL can't keep a lid on everything. There are a lot of different leaks and rumors that will come to fruition over the 48 hours leading up to the official release. Some of them will come from sources, while others will be reported by the league through their television partners.
Who will the Seahawks battle in coach Mike Macdonald's first season at the helm and when? Keep an eye on our schedule rumors tracker here:
Seahawks Opening Against Former AFC West Rival
According to Dave "Softy" Mahler of KJR 950 Seattle, the Seahawks will begin their first season under Macdonald against the Broncos at Lumen Field. This would mark the second time in three years the two ex-AFC West adversaries match up in Seattle for the season opener, though this year's battle won't have the intrigue of Russell Wilson returning to his old stomping grounds after the Broncos released him in March and he signed with the Steelers.
No London Trip in 2024
While some Seahawks fans hoped to see the team traveling across the pond to face the Bears at Wembley Stadium, it doesn't look like that will be the case. Per multiple sources, Chicago will host Jacksonville, which has become the unofficial "home" team in London, in Week 6, eliminating the possibility of Seattle playing in an international game this season. Instead, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the upstart Bears will play the Seahawks at Soldier Field at some point.
Seahawks hosting Packers in primetime
The Seahawks will be hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Lumen Field per multiple sources. These two teams have had some legendary games at Lumen Field, including the infamous Fail Mary and the 2013 NFC Championship Game.
Seahawks with multiple primietime games
Primetime games will be a constant on the Seahawks schedule. They look to have four primetime games on the schedule thus far
- Week 4 @ Detroit Monday Night Football
- Week 6 vs. San Francisco Thursday Night Football
- Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday Night Football
- Week 17 @ Chicago Bears Thursday Night Football
Geno Smith returns to Met Life Stadium
The Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has had quite the journey in his career and he will get a chance to return to where it all started when he takes on the New York Jets in week 13. The Jets selected Smith in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He had a tumultulous time there, including having his jaw broken after a teammate punched him in the face.
Full Rumored Schedule
- Week 1: vs Denver
- Week 2: at New England
- Week 3:
- Week 4: @ Detroit MNF
- Week 5: vs New York Giants
- Week 6: vs San Francisco TNF
- Week 7:
- Week 8:
- Week 9:
- Week 10:
- Week 11:
- Week 12:
- Week 13: at New York Jets
- Week 14:
- Week 15: vs Green Bay SNF
- Week 16:
- Week 17: @ Chicago TNF
- Week 18: