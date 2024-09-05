Seattle Seahawks LB Breaks Down Challenges of Facing Bo Nix, Denver Broncos Offense
The Seattle Seahawks have the chance to welcome Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix to the NFL in Sunday's season-opener, but they'd be foolish to underestimate the rookie.
Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft, is coming off a pair of outstanding seasons at Oregon, even finishing last season as a Heisman finalist after scoring over 50 total touchdowns. Perhaps more importantly, he's had a very impressive preseason and earned the starting gig when multiple quarterbacks drafted before him did not. One could say that the Broncos' quarterback room made it easier for Nix to win the starting job, but the rookie still deserves credit.
The Seahawks know it won't be easy to defend Nix and the rest of Denver's offense, as linebacker Tyrel Dodson explained Wednesday.
"I like Bo Nix, kind of like an underdog story," Dodson told reporters. "At Auburn, people didn't really think much of him, but he went to Oregon and proved everyone wrong. He gets the ball out quick.
"I like the running back, No. 33 [Javonte Williams]. He's physical. No. 38 [Jaleel McLaughlin], he's fast. Then, I've got to give a shoutout to my former teammate Josh Reynolds. He took the top off and does all the little nasty wide receiver work that a team will like from a wide receiver."
Defending a mobile quarterback is always tricky, and while Nix isn't Lamar Jackson, he can do some damage with his legs. Over his two years at Oregon, he rushed for 738 yards and 20 touchdowns, so the Seahawks will need to be ready for him to take off.
"It requires a lot on the back end and the front end. The front end is the d-line figuring out what they want to do, how they want to execute it. DBs, just being on the same page communication wise. Someone asked me about communication, just get in the film room together. He's going to extend plays, it's what he does best, Bo Nix. We've got to get in the film room and stop that."
The Seahawks' defense was a weakness last season, with new head coach Mike Macdonald being brought in to help shore up that weakness. Facing a mobile rookie quarterback in his first game at the helm will be a good test.