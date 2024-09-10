All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks O-Line Struggles Despite Win vs. Denver Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks had a hiccup or two on the offensive line, but the offense bounced back enough in the second half to get the win.

Sep 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating a 26-20 win against the Denver Broncos from their season opener, but the play on the field was far from perfect.

Mistakes are expected in Week 1 as rust comes off, and the offensive line proved that to be true. They surrendered a pair of safeties in the second quarter and allowed quarterback Geno Smith to take seven hits and two sacks.

"Seattle has three new starters in left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Connor Williams and right tackle George Fant, who filled in for the injured Abraham Lucas. To make matters worse, Fant then suffered a knee injury, and Stone Forsythe replaced him," Bleacher Report writes. "The group needs reps and time playing together. Running back Kenneth Walker III did manage 103 rushing yards, which is a positive. But the Seahawks could struggle against a better opponent if they don't get things done consistently in the trenches."

The Seahawks can develop chemistry further on the offensive line, but with the regular season upon them, they have little room for error. They were fortunate to draw one of the easier opponents in the NFL for their first game in the Broncos, but if they want to make some noise, they are going to have to do better.

The injuries make matters worse, but regardless of which five go into the trenches for each game, that group has to make it work somehow. Otherwise, the Seahawks could find themselves wasting another lost season.

The Seahawks are back in action for Week 2 on the road against the New England Patriots.

