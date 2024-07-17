Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Among NFL's Most Underrated Veterans
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may not be the best quarterback in the league, but he is a quality option that many continue to underrate to this day.
Sure, Smith, 33, has had an unusual career path in the NFL, largely being a backup before taking over for Seattle in 2022. However, his numbers over his two seasons as the Seahawks' starter — 67.4 completion percentage, 7,906 yards, 50 touchdowns and 20 interceptions — show he is capable of being a starter, even if last season was a step down from the one before.
That hasn't stopped fans and pundits from disrespecting him. Gus Logue at SB Nation has had enough of the disrespect, though, as he recently named Smith as one the NFL's most underrated players over 30.
"Smith is a big-game hunter. He ranks top-5 in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating on deep passes since becoming Seattle’s starter two seasons ago," Logue writes. "He’s led the league in PFF’s ‘big-time throw’ rate on such throws each year, which is particularly impressive because he also ranked outside the top 10 in ‘turnover-worthy plays’ both seasons. To produce positive plays without sacrificing negative ones is a sign of great quarterbacking.
"The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year took a while to reach this point — he started just five games from 2015 to 2021 — but Smith has more than capitalized on his late-career opportunity. He’s poised for a third straight Pro Bowl season with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb."
It also helps Smith has shown a clutch factor, as he led a league-high four fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives last season.
Smith's production isn't mind-blowing, but it's more than good enough to keep the Seahawks afloat. He also makes just $25 million per year, less than half of what the top dogs are making, so the Seahawks are getting great bang for their buck.
Smith's long-term future in Seattle looks uncertain after the Sam Howell trade earlier this offseason, but for now, the Seahawks look to be in good hands under center.