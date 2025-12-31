Seahawks have good and bad news in first injury report in preparation for 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks (13-3) had their first walkthrough practice session in preparation for Saturday’s massive game against the San Francisco 49ers (12-4). The Seahawks need this win to secure the NFC West Divisional title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

They are also trying to get some revenge in the Week 1 17-13 home loss to the 49ers that came down to the final seconds with a turnover in the red zone.

Seattle needs everything to be perfect in order to be in the best mindset and fit possible to take down its rival. Their first practice showed good progress to some injured players potentially coming back, with one big omission that Seattle needs to be concerned with.

The first good news is that wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed (concussion) might make a quick return. Shaheed suffered a concussion in the first quarter of last Sunday’s 27-10 road win over the Carolina Panthers. It sounds like it wasn’t a serious case, and he was able to be limited in practice.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84), center, is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42), left, and safety Coby Bryant (8) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other good news is that safety Coby Bryant (knee) was a limited participant in practice. Bryant suffered a knee injury in the 38-37 overtime win over the Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 and was forced to miss the game against Carolina.

The Seahawks do have two solid starters at the safety spot in Julian Love and Ty Okada, but an extra high-caliber safety would be beneficial for Seattle’s defense. It is early, but there is a potential of Bryant returning.

There shouldn’t be too much concern about some of the players on the estimated report, as they may be signs of precaution. These players include tight end A.J. Barner (elbow, hip), outside linebacker Derick Hall (hand), cornerback Josh Jobe (ankle, knee), right tackle Abraham Lucas (neck), and Okada (oblique, knee).

There is some bad news coming out of the first practice. First-string left tackle Charles Cross remains out with a hamstring, and no indication from head coach Mike Macdonald or reports suggest he could play on Saturday against the 49ers. The Seahawks might have a big problem on their hands with another injury at left tackle with Josh Jones (ankle, knee).

Jones made his second consecutive start against Carolina in place of the injured Cross. There was no indication that Jones was injured in the game versus the Panthers, but he didn’t participate in the walkthrough due to two lower-body injuries. This may be a sign of precaution with Jones, but it does raise a level of serious concern that the Seahawks could be on their third left tackle this late into the season.