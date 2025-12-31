It wasn’t long ago when Trevon Diggs was one of the top cornerbacks in the league. Diggs was a Pro-Bowl selection in 2021 and 2022, with him being an All-Pro player in 2021.

A lot has changed with Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys since then. Diggs isn’t the lockdown corner he once was, and the Cowboys’ new defensive coaches haven’t been able to utilize him while he has also battled injuries.

On Tuesday night, the Cowboys decided it was time to release him after a personal disagreement with him. He will be on waivers today to see if teams want to pick him up for the $470,000 left to pay him this season. That decision has to be made this week. If not, he will become a free agent afterwards.

While he won’t be an elite option for teams with secondary concerns, he could be in play for a playoff team needing some depth and potentially, a boost in man coverage. One of the teams that could show interest in Diggs is the Seattle Seahawks (12-3).

It should be noted that he will not likely take the starting jobs of cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon or Josh Jobe. What Diggs could be for the Seahawks is a veteran presence in the cornerback room and help with depth. Outside of Witherspoon and Jobe, the only established corner is Riq Woolen. The Seahawks are trying to establish more confidence in Nehemiah Pritchett.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) reacts in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Diggs could be another coverage cornerback needed in pass-heavy schemes from the opposing offenses. While Diggs isn’t the same player he was a few seasons ago, especially after the early-season ACL tear in 2023. It could be that he needs a change of scenery.

It has been a mess for Diggs this season. In eight games played that featured inconsistencies and injuries, Diggs has accounted for 25 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, and no pass breakups. He has allowed 17 receptions on 22 targets for 270 yards, four touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 157.2.

In 17 games of the 2022 season, Diggs allowed 55 completions out of 85 targets for only 673 yards for an average of 12.2 yards per completion. He also allowed three touchdowns and a passer rating of 86.1.

If the Seahawks get a fraction of the 2022 version, then they would have a stacked man-coverage unit at a small cost. The Seahawks might look into picking up the waiver for Diggs this week, considering they have the salary cap space, but they might be more inclined to wait until after this week, when he is a free agent.

There is a little risk, potentially high reward if the Seahawks take a chance on Diggs, especially if he is mentally revitalized and plays with more juice. The biggest concern is roster space as the Seahawks are moving players up and down the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

