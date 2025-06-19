Seahawks QB Sam Darnold shares how he plans to improve on his biggest weakness
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is under a lot of pressure as the team's $100 million starter.
Darnold got a huge contract raise after going 14-3 with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, and the high dollar value brings on its fair share of concern.
Though Darnold has new surroundings and expectations, he is looking to bring things back to basics in the pacific northwest.
"I think being able to get the ball out a little bit quicker ... and even if a guy is covered, even if my back's covered on a checkdown, just throwing it at his feet," Darnold said via ESPN insider Brady Henderson. "I feel like I was taking some unnecessary sacks last year, especially those last few games.
"I'll definitely be thinking about that, keeping two hands on the ball in the pocket at all times. Just doing all the little fundamental things, but that's a big one, is being able to just get the ball out on time."
The Seahawks finished 10-7 last season with Geno Smith under center, but after he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, he has big shoes to fill.
Darnold will be tasked with filling those shoes. He has a high ceiling to reach, but he can also bring the team to new heights, and the Seahawks feel that he is capable of doing just that.
Darnold and the rest of the Seahawks are off for a few weeks, but they will return to the team facility on July 23 for training camp.
