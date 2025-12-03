Is it time to panic over Sam Darnold with the Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks (9-3) went into the 2025 NFL Season with very little belief from experts that they would be serious playoff contenders. A lot of the reasons were due to the team's transition away from quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Many of those experts felt that the Seahawks downgraded when they signed Sam Darnold to a three-year; $100.5 million deal.

Darnold had an emergence in the first ten weeks of the season as he played like one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league. In the past three games, we haven't seen Darnold lighting up consistently and remain the consistently productive quarterback we've seen earlier in the season.

Most experts have sounded the alarm for the Seahawks' divisional title hopes and contention in the playoffs. Meanwhile, former players and now analysts like Richard Sherman have brought up some reasonable concerns about Darnold's play in the last three games, but remain hopeful.

Ultimately, it is too soon to be panicking about Darnold's potential. The past three games have been unusually different in terms of the Seahawks' offense's game plan.

In the 21-19 Week 11 loss at the Los Angeles Rams, the Rams' defense played multiple nickel and dime packages with limited pass rush. That resulted in Darnold throwing four interceptions as he forced his decision-making. The Seahawks still almost got into a better opportunity to get a better field goal opportunity for kicker Jason Myer to win the game.

Darnold still saw some of his passes forced in the Week 12 road 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had elite moments against the Titans' defense. Darnold played fine with no turnovers. Finally, the Seahawks played with little urgency all-around, especially on defense.

This past Sunday, Darnold faced his former team in the Minnesota Vikings at home. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores may have outcoached Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in gameplan preparations. Flores sent multiple blitz packages to confuse the offensive line to making poor decisions and letting a defender quickly pressure Darnold.

Darnold still completed 14-of-26 of his passes for 128 yards and was sacked four times. One of his sacks was a quick sack-fumble that gave the Vikings a turnover.

He hasn't had a QBR of above 42 since the 44-22 home win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. It is, however, too early to panic over the potential of Darnold leading the team to playoff contention. Darnold does have to be a little more composed after the last three games, but the offensive line has to play better, as does Kubiak in preparing for games better.

The Seahawks get to make a statement in the final five weeks of the season, starting with Sunday's road win over the quickly deteriorating Atlanta Falcons.

