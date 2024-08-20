All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Howell Praised After Performance vs. Tennessee Titans

Sam Howell's early-camp struggles appear to be in the past as he's now showing command of the Seahawks' offense.

Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell (6) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell continues to make an impression on his new team, and his confidence in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense appears to be growing.

Howell left a mark in the team's preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans. Despite the 16-15 loss, Howell inched closer to earning consideration as a starter someday.

"He ran Seattle's offense efficiently in the preseason opener, though, and was even better against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday," Bleacher Report writes. "The Seahawks gave Howell four series, and he helped lead them to 10 points. He finished 11-of-14 for 153 yards and a touchdown while flashing the type of arm talent that meshes perfectly with new coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense. Howell isn't likely to spark a quarterback controversy at this point in the preseason, but he could be a threat to do so if Smith doesn't quickly return to his 2022 form."

Make no mistake about it: There is no quarterback controversy in Seattle. Geno Smith will start the team's Week 1 match against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8. However, Howell was acquired via trade for a reason. Eventually, he will get an opportunity.

It remains to be seen when that chance will come, but Howell could step in as the team's top quarterback if Smith gets injured this season or if he underperforms. The chances of Howell stepping in are far greater in 2025 when the Seahawks can get out of Smith's contract without much penalty and Howell will enter the final year of his rookie deal.

Howell and the Seahawks will play in the preseason finale on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

