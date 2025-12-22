NFL analyst says you can throw stubborn Sam Darnold narrative out the window

Even though Sam Darnold had already graduated to another level last season, two persistent narratives followed him to the Seattle Seahawks.

The first was that Darnold is still turnover prone, as he has been for his entire NFL career. The second is that Darnold cannot under any circumstances win a big game at this level.

The turnover story is proving true, but it's one that Seahawks fans have learned to live with through a series of aggressive quarterbacks, beginning with Matt Hasselbeck 25 years ago and continuing with Russell Wilson and Geno Smith up until the present day.

The second was already burst earlier this year to those who were paying attention, but for a national audience Darnold still needed a break-through victory in prime-time. He got it on Thursday night in overtime against the LA Rams. Here's John Breech at CBS Sports on the busted big game narrative.

Sam Darnold breaks big game narrative

"Since the start of last season, Sam Darnold has come up short in almost every big game he's played in, but you can throw that narrative out the window after this Thursday night win. Yes, he did throw two interceptions, but he made up for that by throwing for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime combined."

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stands over center against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

For the season Darnold now has a 12-3 record, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to record 12 or more wins with two different teams in consecutive seasons. Here are some other 2025 numbers for Darnold and where they rank compared to the rest of the league.

Sam Darnold 2025 stats

- 3,703 passing yards (ranks 5th)

- 67.2% completion rate (ranks 10th)

- 24 touchdown passes (ranks 8th)

- 13 interceptions (ranks 3rd)

- 8.7 yards per attempt (ranks 1st)

- 61.0 QBR (ranks 12th)

- 100.6 passer rating (ranks 7th)

- +91 EPA (ranks 8th)

- 5.8% CPOE (ranks 6th)

- 54.3% success rate (ranks 3rd)

As you can see, aside from the interception numbers Darnold is on the high end of where you want you quarterback to be in practically ever stat that matters in the modern NFL.

Darnold's game may not be perfect, but we've seen more than enough to believe he is worth a long-term investment as Seattle's franchise quarterback.

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

