Seattle Seahawks' Rayshawn Jenkins Making Immediate Impact
Just three games into his Seattle Seahawks tenure, Rayshawn Jenkins is already proving to be an excellent addition on defense.
Jenkins, who signed a two-year deal with Seattle this offseason, leads the team with 26 total tackles, including 10 in each of the past two games. He's also the only Seahawks defender to play every single snap so far, and he's made the most of nearly every one.
With Jenkins already fitting in perfectly, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald heaped praise on the veteran safety in Monday's press conference.
"He shows up when the pads came on," Macdonald told reporters. "That's when you can feel him, and he's a physical presence out there. But, the diverse skill set, he can play all three levels of the field. Play man-to-man, blitz, all the things that we ask our safeties to do. So, playing three positions is just not an easy ask. There's still details that go with each.
"For him to attack those details and put in the extra time to make himself ready to play mentally so he can play the way that he expects to play is a big ask from us to him. It shows you how much trust we have in him, how much confidence we have in him. He's playing fast, he's playing physical, and he's tackling really well. So, just keep it moving with him."
Jenkins had a tough task in coming to Seattle, as safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs both were let go this offseason. Thanks to his drive and versatility, though, he's doing an excellent job patrolling the back end of the defense.