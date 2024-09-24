All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Finding Different Ways to Win Amid 3-0 Start

The Seattle Seahawks are 3-0 after three very different games, showing the team has fully embraced the message from coach Mike Macdonald.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) celebrates with safety Julian Love (20) an incomplete pass to Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are one of five teams that have yet to lose in the NFL so far this season.

The Seahawks won in Week 1 in a back-and-forth affair against the Denver Broncos, beat the New England Patriots in overtime in Week 2 and embarrassed the Miami Dolphins by giving up just three points in Week 3.

The different ways of winning have coach Mike Macdonald hopeful for the future.

"I think we're aligned in how we're going to play the game, and the coaches do a great job of messaging and the players for that matter. Just keeping it consistent throughout the week. Let's not try to overcomplicate things; keep it simple on what we're trying to accomplish and how we expect the game to unfold," Macdonald said. "Every game's not going to happen the way you expect it, but sometimes, when it does fall in line, that's kind of like, ‘Okay, this is what we said was going to happen.’ If it goes a different direction, our team's poised and smart enough to realize that, and then we make adjustments when necessary. Again, I am proud of the poise, composure, and togetherness of our team to this point, and we're going to need that, especially going into this next phase of the season."

It's rare for a team with a new, young head coach to respond so quickly to a new voice, especially after replacing an iconic coach such as Pete Carroll, but that appears to be the case with the Seahawks.

Macdonald has his team on the same page as him, and that comes from a long offseason of getting things right. Those things are beginning to pay off for now, and there's hope that the winning ways will continue if the Seahawks keep their foundation the same.

The Seahawks are hoping to go 4-0 when they visit the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 4 and send a message to the rest of the NFC in the process.

