Seattle Seahawks Likely To Face Rookie QB In Week 1
In just over a month's time, the Seattle Seahawks will kick off the regular season with a home showdown against the Denver Broncos, just as they did in 2022. Unlike last time, though, this won't be a Russell Wilson revenge game after Denver moved on from the longtime Seattle quarterback earlier this offseason.
Instead, it seems like rookie Bo Nix, the No. 12 overall pick out of Oregon, will be under center for Denver. Many were skeptical of Nix's chances to start right away, but with the 24-year-old reportedly handling the majority of first-team reps over the past several days, the tide seems to be turning in his favor.
Recently, Nix even earned high praise from Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who as Seahawks fans might recall, was famously tough on Wilson last season.
“When we watched [Nix’s tape], you see pretty good pocket sense,” Payton said, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “He doesn’t take a lot of sacks. I think he knows when the play is over — time to go. Then, I think he can make plays when he’s going. I used to say this all the time, ‘The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line.’ [Drew] Brees was one of those guys. He was a tough sack. The ball came out. I think Bo has traits like that.”
It's not entirely certain if Nix will start the season, as he's still competing with veteran Jarrett Stidham for the role. If he can keep the momentum going, though, it seems very likely that he will be the quarterback Seattle faces on Sept. 8.