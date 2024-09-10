Seattle Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers in 26-20 Win vs. Denver Broncos
Kicking off the Mike Macdonald era in victorious fashion, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks rallied from an ugly start on offense to score 17 points in the second half and hold of the Denver Broncos for a 26-20 win at Lumen Field.
Led by a suffocating defensive effort that limited Bo Nix to under 140 passing yards on 42 attempts and generated a trio of turnovers, the Seahawks lived up to the hype running Macdonald's attacking scheme, at least for one game to jump to the top of the NFC West standings early. After reviewing All-22 film from Sunday's opener, here are my top five grades and other notable performances from Week 1.
Julian Love
Overall Grade: 91.5 (Run Defense 92, Tackling 90, Coverage 93)
Playing a dominant game in all phases from the outset, Love racked up impact tackles in bunches, flying downhill to stop running backs in their tracks and quickly destroy multiple screens, including upending Jaleel McLaughlin for a two-yard loss early in the first quarter. Five of his 11 total tackles netted three or fewer yards for the Broncos, while he punched the ball out of rookie Audric Estime's hands on one of his tackles further downfield, nearly creating a key turnover near midfield in the second quarter. He would amend for that missed opportunity only a few minutes later, picking off Bo Nix at the goal line to send Denver to the sidelines with no points at the end of what had been a promising drive. In coverage, he allowed fewer than five yards per catch and allowed a 43.1 passer rating to Nix, playing like a potential All-Pro in Macdonald's defense.
Riq Woolen
Overall Grade: 89.5 (Run Defense 88, Tackling 85, Coverage 95)
Building off of an excellent training camp, Woolen resumed his role as a No Fly Zone against Nix and the Broncos, who likely regretted testing him as many times as they did. The third-year cornerback allowed only two catches for 17 yards on six targets, coming through with sticky coverage in several crucial situations. After rookie Dee Williams muffed a punt midway through the second quarter and Denver took over at Seattle's 11-yard line, he denied Courtland Sutton in the end zone on third and goal, forcing the visitors to settle for another short field goal. Later in the quarter, he extended his left arm out in front of Josh Reynolds for a pass breakup on a crosser over the middle. His signature play came at the 5:37 mark in the fourth quarter, however, as he used his rare 4.26 speed to somehow jump a crossing route in man coverage from the other side of the field to pick off Nix. Adding in a run stop netting just two yards, he played some of his best all-around football to help the Seahawks open the year in the win column.
Leonard Williams
Overall Grade: 89.0 (Run Defense 90, Tackling 90, Pass Rush 87)
While Love and Woolen turned in the highlight reel plays with key interceptions, Williams quietly wrought chaos in the trenches against Denver's offensive line from start to finish, leaving an imprint on a stifling performance both against the run and the pass. Helping lead to Love's interceptions, he fought through a double team with relentless hand usage mixing in multiple counters to break free and leveled Nix right after he through, leading to an airmailed pass the safety could high point for the turnover. Though he didn't register any sacks, he hit Nix a whopping five times, forcing a pair of incompletions, a third down completion short of the marker, and an interception with those pressures. In the run game, he produced a pair of tackles netting two or fewer yards, including decking Estime for a one-yard gain in the fourth quarter after sprinting down the line from the other side of the formation to make the play.
Charles Cross
Overall Grade: 86.0 (Pass Blocking 84, Run Blocking 88)
For most of the first half, the Seahawks couldn't protect Geno Smith to save their lives or open up run lanes for Ken Walker III, who finished with just 19 yards rushing in the first two quarters of play. But while he wasn't completely exempt from those struggles and did allow one pressure in the first half, Cross stood out as the lone bright spot and took over in the second half with arguably the best two quarters he has played in his NFL career thus far. Setting a firm anchor against power rushes and keeping athletic rushers such as Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto at bay after halftime, he didn't allow any pressures in the final two quarters while locking down the blind side. Where he impressed the most, however, was in the run game, where he dished out a pair of pancakes at the second level on former teammate Cody Barton and delivered several key backside blocks as Walker erupted with more than 80 rushing yards and a touchdown in the final 30 minutes.
Boye Mafe
Overall Grade: 85.0 (Run Defense 86, Tackling 82, Pass Rush 87)
Tallying eight pressures while playing nearly 90 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps, Mafe left a few plays on the field with a couple potential sacks slipping out of his grasp and a pair of missed tackles around the line of scrimmage defending the run. But even with some of those close misses, Nix had to feel like he was seeing double throughout the game considering how No. 53 seemed to be in on every play flying into the backfield and chasing him outside of the pocket. Few 260-pound rushers have enough burst to hunt down a quarterback of Nix's athleticism when he flushes the pocket, but Mafe did that on multiple occasions, including catching up with him for a six-yard sack in the second quarter when it looked like the signal caller would be able to turn upfield for positive yardage. The third-year edge also opened the second half by demolishing a toss sweep and burying the running back for a four-yard loss, adding another quarterback hit and one-yard run stop for good measure.
Tyler Lockett
Overall Grade: 85.0 (Receiving 88, Run Blocking 65*)
Little training camp and no preseason? No problem for a seasoned, savvy veteran in Lockett, who showed no signs of rust while leading the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yardage in his 10th season opener with the franchise. After not having a catch in the first 15 minutes, he added to his impressive resume by joining Steve Largent as only the second player in team history to reach 8,000 career receiving yards on a 19-yard pitch and catch in the second quarter. He came alive after halftime as Seattle's go-to target, as four of his five receptions in the final two quarters went for first downs, including a spectacular one-handed grab from Geno Smith on 3rd and 6 with a defender draped all over him to ice the game inside two minutes left to play. It was just the latest example why, even if he's now entering the latter stages of his career, he should never be written off when it comes to being an impactful playmaker.
Other Notable Performances
Showcasing just how well Seattle's defense played on Sunday, Tyrel Dodson (84.0) and Devon Witherspoon (83.0) missed the top five grades despite playing really well on their own accord. Dodson blew up multiple screens and played with great energy all afternoon, while Witherspoon had a pair of pressures and three run stuffs netting two or fewer yards. If both players wouldn't have dropped potential interceptions, they may have vaulted into the top five. Linebacker Jerome Baker also performed well in his team debut, earning an 82.0 grade with five tackles, two pressures, and a fumble recovery, while safety Rayshawn Jenkins received an 81.0 thanks to several big hits in the run game. Across from Mafe, Derick Hall's preseason production translated into regular season action with him netting his first career sack and two quarterback hits, earning an 80.0 score.
Along with taking advantage of improved blocking in front of him after halftime, Walker helped himself out running with power and breaking off chunks of yardage off missed tackles, finishing with an 83.0 grade and 68 yards after contact. With the exception of an ugly interception on the game's opening drive, Smith played efficient football completing north of 70 percent of his throws the rest of the way while leading five scoring drives for a 77.0 overall grade. After somewhat rough starts, center Connor Williams and left guard Laken Tomlinson picked up their play substantially in the second half with the two players not allowing any pressures and cleaning up in the run game, earning 80.0 and 78.5 grades respectively. Anthony Bradford's struggles with penalties, including a hold that led to a safety, significantly lowered his 72.0 overall grade, but he did earn an 81.0 run blocking score for his efforts opening up holes for Walker in the second half.