Seattle Seahawks Restructure DK Metcalf’s Contract, Free Up $9.5 Million
The Seattle Seahawks freed up $9.5 million in 2024 cap space by restructuring wide receiver DK Metcalf’s contract, per ESPN’s Field Yates.
The move converted $11.875 million of Metcalf’s salary this season into a bonus to free up the cap space, per Over The Cap. It also added three void years at the contract’s end to help create the space.
Void years, which are becoming a more commonly used tactic specifically for salary cap manipulation, essentially allows Seattle to move money due to Metcalf to years following the final year of his deal when he will be a free agent.
However, once the void years trigger, it’s essentially like he’s been released, and that money becomes a dead cap hit. Seattle will likely not let that happen, and instead extend Metcalf’s contract sometime after this season.
The Seahawks now have approximately $13.24 million in available cap space in 2024. They could be gearing up to sign an offensive lineman or may have just wanted some more wiggle room in case an emergency signing becomes necessary.
Metcalf originally signed a three-year, $72 million contract ahead of the 2022 season.