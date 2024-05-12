Ex Seahawks RB Robert Turbin Says Seattle Has League's Best WR Trio
Receiver is becoming more and more of a premium position in the pass-happy modern NFL, a trend the Seattle Seahawks are well aware of.
For years, Seattle has had a dynamic receiver duo in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, both Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts. Then in last year's draft, the Seahawks turned that duo into a trio by drafting Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round. Now, Geno Smith has three quality pass-catchers to throw to on any given play.
It's unclear how long this trio will stick together, but it is clear that the Seahawks should cherish every moment they have with these three on the roster.
The question is: is Seattle's receiver trio the best in the league? According to former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin, the answer to that question is a definitive "yes."
“First of all, we already know DK [Metcalf], it’s no secret. Three out of the last four seasons over 1,000 yards receiving. Tyler Lockett over 1,000 yards four out of the last five [seasons]," Turbin said on "NFL Total Access." "Two of those seasons they both had 1,000 yards together.
“Then we get to last year’s rookie, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. At the start of the season they couldn’t get him going. Didn’t even know how to get him the ball first. They were throwing swing screens to him, trying to get him the ball in the fly sweeps and they finally decided ‘Hey, let him play wide receiver.’ He goes on to have 63 catches for over 650 yards... The best wide receiver trio in football right now? The Seattle Seahawks.”
Smith-Njigba only had 628 yards in his rookie season, but aside from that, Turbin's point still stands.
Perhaps Turbin, who spent four of his eight NFL seasons in Seattle and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the team, is a little biased. After all, there are plenty of great recevier trios in the league. Some teams lucky enough to have such a trio include the Miami Dolphins (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr.), Houston Texans (Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs) and Chicago Bears (D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze).
While the Seahawks' trio may not match those others in terms of peak talent, there is an argument that their trio is the deepest of the bunch.
If all three receivers stay healthy, and Smith-Njigba makes the expected second-year jump, then perhaps more fans will agree with Turbin's analysis.