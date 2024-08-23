Seattle Seahawks S K'Von Wallace 'Always Ready'
The Seattle Seahawks secondary looks much different than it did a year ago, and that includes the addition of veteran safety K'Von Wallace.
Wallace, 27, spent time last season with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans but now has a home in the Pacific Northwest, and he's ready for whatever comes his way.
"I'm always ready, man," Wallace said. "I'm professional. I've been a backup, I've been a starter, I've been a special teams guy. I didn't have all the fruits of the labor. Just always being ready, being a professional, and always being ready to go. Knowing what to do, the ins and outs, knowing the game plan and executing the game plan. There's been times where I was a backup and a guy hurt himself in the warmups and I ended up starting the whole game. Just small stuff like that you just got to always be ready. Always, no matter what."
Wallace is seen as Seattle's third safety which means his playing time could vary, but as a fifth-year pro, he's passing that advice down to some of the younger members of the team. Head coach Mike Macdonald does like to run three-safety sets, however, so he should see the field plenty in 2024.
"That's why I always try to tell the [rookies] and the young guys that come in," Wallace said. "It can pass you by. You get so caught up being a rookie trying to get the snacks and trying to learn the playbook, trying to learn how to be on time, never be late, and just so many things that go into being a rookie. Just trying to let them know that their time can be any time. There's always guys' timing, there's always the timing that the game can go that way. Always be ready, be a professional, and do the right thing so you can be in the right place."
Wallace and the Seahawks will be ready when the Cleveland Browns come to town for the final preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Saturday.