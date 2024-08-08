Seattle Seahawks Sign CB Willie Roberts, DT Mario Kendricks
Continuing to tweak their roster ahead of the preseason opener in Los Angeles this Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks made two transactions on Thursday.
Seattle signed cornerback Willie Roberts and waived defensive lineman Matt Gotel with an injury designation, the team announced. The Seahawks also inked defensive tackle Mario Kendricks and waived recently signed defensive lineman Rodney Mathews.
Roberts was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2023 — given to the best defensive back in college football that season — after compiling 38 total tackles, one interception, 13 passes defensed and a forced fumble as a senior at Louisiana Tech. After going undrafted, Roberts participated in Seattle’s rookie minicamp in May but was not signed.
As a junior in 2022, after transferring from Stephen F. Austin State University (FCS), Roberts finished with 29 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defensed.
Kendricks, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech, signed with the Miami Dolphins in March but was recently released on July 31. In five seasons at Virginia Tech, Kendricks totaled 67 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 56 career games. He was never a full-time starter but brings a 6-0, 294-pound build to Seattle’s defensive line.
Gotel originally signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of West Florida and has mostly been a practice squad player since. A hometown hire, Gotel played prep ball at Lakes High School in Tacoma. He had not practiced since Monday, Aug. 5 while dealing with an injury, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, after enjoying a quality start to training camp.
Mathews’ stint in Seattle was brief, as he was signed by Seattle on July 31 and has now been let go just over a week later. Like Gotel, he also missed at least one practice session this week, per Condotta, which makes sense as to why he’s been replaced with a healthy fill-in.
Seattle has dealt with waves of injuries on its defensive front over the last week of training camp. With the preseason approaching, the team appears to be trying to get as many healthy bodies in the building as possible at that position group.