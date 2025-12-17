Do the Seahawks have a new edge over the Rams on Thursday?

The Seattle Seahawks (11-3) get a second chance to knock off their rivals in the Los Angeles Rams (11-3), at home on Thursday Night Football. This will help give the Seahawks a serious edge in taking the NFC West Divisional title and the NFC’s #1 seed. The Seahawks look to get revenge on the Rams after their 21-19 Week 11 road loss, where quarterback Sam Darnold threw four interceptions.

Darnold looks to be more efficient against the Rams’ defense, which utilized nickel and dime packages and had limited pass rushers. He has seen some rough performances in the last few weeks since the Week 11 loss to the Rams, but he and the Seahawks look for a more productive start.

One way they can do that is to utilize their newest weapon, who has finally built some consistency within the last two weeks. Within the last two weeks, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has caught on and become a reliable weapon for Darnold.

In the road win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 and Sunday’s home win over the Indianapolis Colts, Shaheed caught nine receptions on 12 targets for 141 yards. He also has returned eight kickoffs for 279 yards, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown to start the second half against the Falcons.

Shaheed has been a reliable mid-range receiver for Darnold in the last few weeks as he has finally become comfortable with the offense after being traded from the New Orleans Saints shortly before the Week 10 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. In his first four games with Seattle, Shaheed caught four receptions on 11 targets for 37 yards.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He had a chance to have his two targets against the Colts negated had the questionable non-called pass interference fouls been called. Either way, he is coming into his own with this talented group of pass-catchers.

Shaheed is establishing a solid connection with Darnold and becoming a reliable weapon for him at any range of the field. Darnold talked about Shaheed’s transcendence with the offense and establishing a bond with the Rams.

"He has been doing an incredible job learning the system. He is doing everything he can to continue to learn the system and how I see things and how he sees things as well in a different way. We are constantly communicating. That is one of the best parts about Sheed, willing to communicate and have those conversations.”

Shaheed has his best chance to be an x-factor for the Seahawks this season on Thursday against the Rams. The Rams will utilize their nickel and dime packages often, but their biggest weakness is their cornerbacks’ ability to suppress pass-catchers.

This game on Thursday will be the third time this season that Shaheed will face the Rams, with his first being with New Orleans. Thursday will be the first time that he has established a connection with the Seahawks’ offense. He could have a huge game for the Seahawks in getting key first downs to extend much-needed drives, and could have his first receiving touchdown as a Seahawk.

Shaheed will be a free agent at the end of the season, but if he has a solid production against the Rams, fans will beg for him to stay with the team. He has said he wants to stay in Seattle; this game is his chance to show he belongs.

