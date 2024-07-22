Seattle Seahawks Top 100 Countdown: Modern Stars Well-Represented in No. 30-21
Over the course of 48 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best closing in on half a century as an NFL franchise?
To take part in the festivities, each member of the All Seahawks writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.
After compiling averages from all four lists, who made the final cut? In part eight of our countdown, highlighted by a plethora of stars from the past two decades, here’s players No. 30 through 21 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.
30. Michael Bennett, DE
Seahawks Tenure: 2013–2017
Highest Ranking: 27
Lowest Ranking: 36
Writer's Take: Bennett will go down as one of the better free agent signings of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, if not Seahawks history in general. In the Seahawks' historic 2013 Super Bowl title run, he had 8.5 sacks with nine tackles for loss in the regular season and 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in the postseason, making the most of his one-year “prove it” deal and landing a lucrative extension as a result. Bennett was never afraid to speak his mind, for better or for worse, but he was instrumental in Seattle becoming one of the best defenses in NFL history between 2013 and 2016. Three of those seasons, Seattle finished first in scoring defense, an incredible accomplishment in the modern NFL given the influx of scoring league wide. The three-time Pro Bowler's most iconic moment came after Seattle completed one of the wildest comebacks in NFL history and beat the Packers in overtime of the 2014 NFC Championship Game, as Bennett "stole" a police bike and paraded around then-named Century Link Field to celebrate with fans. -Nick Lee
29. Michael Sinclair, DE
Seahawks Tenure: 1992–2001
Highest Ranking: 23
Lowest Ranking: 35
Writer's Take: Very much an unheralded prospect from Eastern New Mexico drafted in the sixth round, Sinclair turned out to be a steal for Seattle in the 1991 NFL Draft. In 1993, he played just nine games but somehow managed to rack up eight sacks along the way. He became a full-time starter for the Seahawks in 1995 and then from 1996 to 1998, the Texas native earned three straight Pro Bowl nods, amassing a whopping 41.5 sacks during that time period. Only 20 other players in Seahawks history have been selected to at least three Pro Bowls. His 16.5 sacks in 1998 led the NFL, which, to this day, remains Seattle's single season record. A testament to his production is the fact that no one sacked Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway more than Sinclair. Despite his low draft status, he amounted the most sacks out of any player from that class, finishing his career with 73.5 sacks. -Nick Lee
28. Brian Blades, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 1988–1998
Highest Ranking: 26
Lowest Ranking: 28
Writer's Take: As he neared the end of his Hall of Fame career, Steve Largent passed the torch as Seattle’s top target to Blades, who arrived as a second-round pick in 1988. Trying to replace a living legend isn’t easy, and while Blades never reached the same heights as Largent, he put together a strong career of his own without the benefit of quality quarterback play. Becoming a full-time starter in 1989, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time and caught five touchdowns, earning his first and only trip to the Pro Bowl. Despite catching passes from the likes of Stan Gelbaugh, Rick Mirer, and Dan McGwire, he managed to produce 77 or more receptions and averaged over 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons from 1993 to 1995. One can only be left to wonder how much better his career numbers would’ve looked with competent quarterback play. -Corbin Smith
27. Marcus Trufant, CB
Seahawks Tenure: 2003–2012
Highest Ranking: 26
Lowest Ranking: 29
Writer's Take: Like several others on this list, Trufant gets bonus points for being a local kid. Starting in Tacoma, WA as a star at Wilson High School before taking his talents to Washington State, Trufant made a name for himself in the Pacific Northwest long before he became a Seahawk. Seattle drafted him 11th overall in 2003 NFL Draft and he became an instant starter in the secondary, racking up 83 tackles, 20 passes defensed, and two interceptions as a rookie. His best season came in 2007, as he recorded 85 tackles and seven interceptions while making the Pro Bowl. He played on six playoff teams, including the 2005 run to the Seahawks first-ever Super Bowl appearance. He concluded his outstanding career in the top seven for interceptions and tackles in franchise history. -Nick Lee
26. Chris Warren, RB
Seahawks Tenure: 1990–1997
Highest Ranking: 21
Lowest Ranking: 30
Writer's Take: Drafted in the fourth round out of tiny Ferrum College by the Seahawks in 1990, the 6-2, 228-pound Warren received just 17 carries in his first two NFL seasons, but he became an instant contributor on special teams and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 1991. Thrust into the starting lineup in 1992, Warren broke out with his first 1,000-yard season despite starring for a bad two-win squad. Starting in 1993, he rushed for over 1,000 yards, garnered Second-Team All-Pro recognition twice, and earned Pro Bowl honors each of the next three seasons, including rushing for a career-best 1,545 yards in 1994 and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns in 1995. He also evolved into a threat out of the backfield as a receiver, catching 91 passes for 669 yards and three touchdowns during that span. By the time he departed in free agency after the 1997 season, he had surpassed Curt Warner as the franchise's all-time leading rusher and currently ranks second behind only Shaun Alexander. -Corbin Smith
25. Jeff Bryant, DE
Seahawks Tenure: 1982–1993
Highest Ranking: 22
Lowest Ranking: 25
Writer’s Take: Bryant maximized Seattle’s return on invest with the sixth overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, playing all 12 seasons of his career with the Seahawks and playing in 175 of 192 possible games during that span. The 6-5, 270-pound defensive end was part of each of the first four playoff teams in franchise history, including helping the Seahawks to the 1983 AFC Championship versus the Los Angeles Raiders (30-14 loss on the road). Sacks began being tracked in Bryant’s first season with the Seahawks in 1982, and he remains third in franchise history with 63 in his career. He played during an era where tackles were not tracked regularly, but Bryant would surely be among the top ranks in that statistic as well. -Connor Benintendi
24. Lofa Tatupu, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 2005–2010
Highest Ranking: 23
Lowest Ranking: 26
Writer's Take: While serving as general manager, Tim Ruskell made plenty of head-scratching moves, but he deserves a ton of credit for trading up in the 2005 NFL Draft to select Tatupu, who many draft pundits railed for his less-than-ideal size and lack of speed. The decision to snag the former USC star proved fruitful right away, as he made the Pro Bowl for the Super Bowl-bound Seahawks as a rookie with 105 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and three interceptions, showing off outstanding instincts and a motor that always ran hot. He continued to play at an elite level for the next two seasons in the middle of Seattle's defense, earning First-Team All-Pro accolades in 2007 after producing 109 tackles, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. Injuries dogged him during his last three seasons with the Seahawks, but he still registered at least 89 tackles and played in all but one regular season game in two of those seasons, helping the franchise get back to the playoffs in Pete Carroll's first season in 2010. -Corbin Smith
23. Doug Baldwin, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 2011–2018
Highest Ranking: 22
Lowest Ranking: 27
Writer’s Take: Only reaching 1,000 yards receiving twice in his career, Baldwin may be the most talented, yet underrated, undrafted free agent in team history. Baldwin was outspoken — especially during the Seahawks’ pair of Super Bowl runs — about Seattle’s receiving talent during his career, as they were regularly criticized despite the team being in the bottom half of the NFL in pass attempts most of his tenure. Even with those hurdles, Baldwin holds the single-season Seahawks record with 14 receiving touchdowns (2015), is fourth in receiving yards (6,563) and third in total receiving touchdowns (49). Baldwin earned Pro Bowl nods from 2016–17, only missed five games in his career, led the team in receiving yards in five of his eight seasons with the franchise and was key to their Super Bowl XLVIII season in 2013. -Connor Benintendi
22. Chad Brown, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 1997–2004
Highest Ranking: 21
Lowest Ranking: 25
Writer’s Take: In the majority of cases, a player does not live up to a lucrative free agent contract. But when it comes to Brown, he signed a five-year, $28.5 million contract coming from Pittsburgh to Seattle and he was worth every penny. In his first season with the Seahawks, the linebacker racked up 104 tackles with 6.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries, returning two for touchdowns. The Colorado alum took his game to a whole new level in 1998, amassing 149 tackles with 7.5 sacks and an interception, garnering his second career Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections, becoming one of just four Seahawks linebackers in franchise history to earn First-Team All-Pro distinction. He would earn another Pro Bowl nod in 1999 and finished his eight-year stint in Seattle with 743 tackles and 48.0 sacks, the latter remaining the fifth best mark in franchise history. -Nick Lee
21. Dave Krieg, QB
Seahawks Tenure: 1980–1991
Highest Ranking: 17
Lowest Ranking: 24
Writer's Take: Seattle brought in Krieg in 1980 after he went undrafted. He worked his way up the depth chart and started the last three games of his second season and eventually took over for Jim Zorn during the 1983 campaign, leading the Seahawks to the AFC Championship Game and never looking back. The Milton College product posted four seasons of at least 3,000 passing yards, including over 3,600 yards in both 1984 and 1985, earning his first of three Pro Bowls in 1984. He led Seattle to the playoffs in four of his nine years as the starter. He finished his Seahawks career as the franchise's leading passer and is still second in franchise history with 195 passing touchdowns and regular season wins with 70. The former signal caller is also one of just four Seattle quarterbacks to be named to multiple Pro Bowls and his overall numbers likely put him close to Matt Hasselbeck for the second best quarterback in team history. -Nick Lee