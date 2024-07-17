Seattle Seahawks Top 100 Countdown: Standout Defensive Tackles Headline No. 70-61
Over the course of 48 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best closing in on half a century as an NFL franchise?
To take part in the festivities, each member of the All Seahawks writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.
After compiling averages from all four lists, who made the final cut? In part four of our countdown spearheaded by standout all-around defensive tackles, here’s players No. 70 through 61 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.
70. Warren Moon, QB
Seahawks Tenure: 1997–1998
Highest Ranking: 63
Lowest Ranking: 74
Writer’s Take: Even though he only played two seasons in Seattle at the backend of his career, Moon is not on this list as a result of his Hall of Fame prime with other teams. In 1997, the CFL-turned-NFL quarterback turned in a Pro Bowl season that saw him throw for 3,678 yards, 25 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. While the turnovers were a lowlight, Moon’s passing yardage and touchdown tosses that season both rank top-15 in single-season production from a Seahawks quarterback among elite campaigns saturated by Russell Wilson, Matt Hasselbeck and Dave Krieg. Moon played in just 10 games in 1998 — throwing 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions — but still is one of the most talented all-around players to don a Seahawks uniform. -Connor Benintendi
69. Frank Clark, DE
Seahawks Tenure: 2015–18, 2023
Highest Ranking: 66
Lowest Ranking: 69
Writer’s Take: Despite his production, Clark endured his fair share of criticism in Seattle. When you take a step back, however, he was one of the better pass rushers the Seahawks have had since the turn of the century. Clark is 10th on Seattle’s all-time sack rankings with 35, notching double-digit sacks twice during his first stint with the Seahawks. His 13 sacks in 2018 are the most by a Seattle player since Patrick Kerney (14.5 sacks) in 2007 and remains the second-most in a season since 1998. That’s not bad for a second-round pick. Clark went on to make three straight Pro Bowls with Kansas City from 2019–21 despite never surpassing eight sacks in a single season with the Chiefs. The awards may not show it, but Clark’s best years were with the Seahawks — outside of also winning two Super Bowls after leaving, of course. -Connor Benintendi
68. John Randle, DT
Seahawks Tenure: 2001–2003
Highest Ranking: 63
Lowest Ranking: 71
Writer's Take: Randle was a Hall of Fame player long before he arrived in Seattle at age 34. If this list was about pure talent and overall best career for any Seahawks player in or out of Seattle, Randle is likely in the top 10. One of the most feared pass rushers of the 1990s, he arrived in Seattle in 2001 with six Pro Bowl nods and six First-Team All-Pro selections to his name. The Texas A&M-Kingsville product brought his Hall of Fame pedigree to Seattle and still produced at a high level. In 2001, he collected a team-high 11.0 sacks along with a fumble returned for a touchdown, the only one on the team that year. Age caught up with him in his last two seasons for the Seahawks, but he still amassed 12.5 sacks in 28 games during his final two seasons. He finished his career with 137.5 sacks, currently 10th all-time. -Nick Lee
67. Anthony Simmons, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 1998–2004
Highest Ranking: 64
Lowest Ranking: 70
Writer's Take: Injuries unfortunately cut his career short, but during his first four years in the league, the uber-athletic Simmons was a tackling machine in the middle of Seattle’s defense and still ranks 11th on the franchise's all-time list for solo tackles. After only starting four games during his rookie year, the former All-American out of Clemson became a full-time starter and produced 92 tackles in 1999. He enjoyed a career-year in 2000, leading Seattle with 147 combined tackles while also producing 4.0 sacks, two interceptions, and 11 tackles for loss. His stellar play continued into 2001, as he racked up 121 tackles and showed improvements in coverage with seven passes defensed. He once again led the Seahawks in tackles in 2003, amassing 99 tackles, three interceptions, and 3.0 sacks. If healthy, it would’ve been fun to see Simmons as part of Seattle’s 2005 Super Bowl squad, and it’s a shame he never played in a Pro Bowl during his brief, but successful career. -Corbin Smith
66. Darryl Williams, S
Seahawks Tenure: 1996–1999
Highest Ranking: 57
Lowest Ranking: 71
Writer's Take: Williams only played four seasons with the Seahawks, but he put up prolific numbers across the board during his brief tenure with the organization. Reunited with his former college coach Dennis Erickson in Seattle, the 198-pound safety quickly acclimated to his new team, recording 80 tackles and five interceptions in 1996. He made his first and only Pro Bowl and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors the ensuing season, intercepting a career-high eight passes and adding 93 tackles. In his final season with the organization in 1999, he finished with 88 tackles and four interceptions, helping the Seahawks get back to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Averaging five interceptions and 88 tackles per season with Seattle, he also scored two defensive touchdowns and forced four fumbles, showing off his versatile all-around game in the secondary. -Corbin Smith
65. Keith Simpson, CB
Seahawks Tenure: 1978–1985
Highest Ranking: 61
Lowest Ranking: 67
Writer's Take: Simpson mostly played strong safety during his first two NFL seasons, but the vast majority of his snaps during eight seasons with the Seahawks came at cornerback, where he developed a reputation as a ball hawk. The former first-round pick out of Memphis picked off 19 passes during his first seven years in the league, including picking off four passes three different seasons. He still remains tied with Willie Williams for second all-time in franchise history with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. Late in his career, Simpson also showed he could be an effective blitzer, amassing 6.0 sacks during his last three seasons in the league. With Dave Brown and eventually Terry Taylor also in the secondary, Simpson’s contributions often were underappreciated, but he was a key part of the franchise’s first two playoff teams. -Corbin Smith
64. Daryl Turner, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 1984–1987
Highest Ranking: 48
Lowest Ranking: 79
Writer's Take: Drafted in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft, "Burner" Turner exploded onto the scene with 715 receiving yards on just 35 receptions, averaging more than 20 yards per reception and scoring 10 touchdowns as a rookie. The next season, he again proved himself to be one of the AFC's most dynamic play makers on the outside, scoring a league-best 13 touchdowns and producing 19.7 yards per reception torching opponents on go routes. Unfortunately, drug abuse derailed his once-promising career from there, as he saw his production dip to 334 receiving yards in 1986 and just 153 receiving yards in 1987. After being traded to the 49ers, he didn't play another game in the NFL, ending his career after only four seasons. But his stat line in a limited time remains incredibly impressive with 36 touchdowns and a career 18.5 yards per reception average, warranting his inclusion on this list. -Corbin Smith
63. Robert Blackmon, S
Seahawks Tenure: 1990–1996
Highest Ranking: 58
Lowest Ranking: 69
Writer's Take: Playing on a bunch of bad football teams in the early 90s, Blackmon's name gets lost in the shuffle considering the star power Seattle has had at safety over the years. While he’s not going to be mistaken for all-time greats such as Earl Thomas or Kenny Easley, however, he put up excellent numbers for the Seahawks during seven seasons with the team. On three different occasions, he had three or more interceptions, including a career-high five picks in 1995. He also registered a whopping 102 tackles in 1996, his final season with the organization, showing off physicality to go with ball skills that unfortunately went unnoticed outside of the Pacific Northwest. If he had played on more competitive teams that sniffed the playoffs, there’s a pretty good chance Blackmon would’ve been a Pro Bowler at least once during his underrated career. -Corbin Smith
62. Jarran Reed, DT
Seahawks Tenure: 2016–2020, 2023–Present
Highest Ranking: 53
Lowest Ranking: 72
Writer’s Take: Reed has never been a premier defensive lineman, but he’s at least been consistent. After spending two seasons away from Seattle from 2021–22, Reed reunited with the Seahawks last season and should remain a cornerstone piece of the defensive line in 2024. His best season was in 2018, notching 50 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks the same year defensive end Frank Clark recorded a team-high 13 sacks. Much of what the 6-3, 306-pound defensive tackle does for the Seahawks doesn’t show up in the box score, as he was one of the team’s top run defenders during his prime from 2017–19. Even at 30 years old last season, Reed was second on the team in sacks (7) behind edge rusher Boye Mafe. Reed’s resume has been less about accolades and more about reliability. -Connor Benintendi
61. Steve August, T
Seahawks Tenure: 1977–1984
Highest Ranking: 60
Lowest Ranking: 62
Writer's Take: Drafted 14th overall in the 1977 NFL Draft, August only played in six games as a rookie, but he became a mainstay as Seattle's right tackle over the next six seasons. He started all 16 games in three straight years from 1979-1981, serving as a key part in the Seahawks rise from lowly expansion team into an AFC playoff contender. Once Seattle finally clinched a playoff berth in 1983, he started all three of the team’s playoff games, including a Divisional Round upset over the Dolphins. Injuries shortened his career and forced him to retire in 1985 shortly after being dealt to the Steelers, but he should be remembered as the franchise’s first great offensive tackle helping the team find relevancy in the AFC. -Nick Lee