Seattle Seahawks Wearing Throwbacks on Thursday Night Football
The Seattle Seahawks will face off against the division rival San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football this week. The team usually wears a fan-favorite uniform for primetime games, which in the past has been their action green threads.
Tuesday on social media, the team announced they will be wearing the popular throwbacks.
This will already be the second time the Seahawks have worn their throwback uniforms this season. NFL teams are only able to wear alternate uniforms a maximum of three times per season. They opened the campaign with a victory over the Broncos donning the royal, green, and silver.
Last season, they wore them twice after a very popular uniform reveal before the season started.
The iconic royal blue and apple green return, honoring the Salish seas and forests of the Emerald City and Pacific Northwest. With a sleek streamlined cut and cinched sleeves, the body of the uniform.- throwback.seahawks.com
The giant white numbers on the front and back mirror the jersey’s original simple, clean design. Smaller numbers also adorn the top of the shoulders.
The original retro Seahawks logo rests on both sleeves atop thick blue and green stripes. The neck is accented with a thin green and white collar and the modern NFL crest.
12s will notice a special commemorative patch inside the neckline of every Throwback jersey. That patch is a nod to the Seahawks home stadium from its inaugural season in 1976 until 1999 – the Kingdome.
Thus far, the Seahawks are 2-1 in their throwbacks since re-introducing the uniform last season. They beat the Cleveland Browns last season in its debut, before falling to the Cowboys in Dallas on Thursday Night Football.
The Seahawks and 49ers kick off on Thursday night from Lumen Field at 5:15 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video.