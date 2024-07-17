Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Due for Breakout 2nd Season
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a respectable rookie season, totaling 63 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns.
With Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf alongside him in the offense, Smith-Njigba was going to have to wait his turn. However, his second season could reflect more of why he was taken with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes a breakout season could be on tap for the rising young receiver in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense.
"Looking ahead, JSN has put together a full offseason and was noted for strong performances in OTAs," Ballentine writes. "The only concern for a JSN breakout season could be the competition for targets. However, he still saw 93 as a rookie, and Tyler Lockett is a logical trade candidate if the Seahawks aren't competitive by the trade deadline. A Smith-Njigba breakout season could form a new formidable duo in the Pacific Northwest."
Smith-Njigba, 22, is growing more comfortable in the NFL and perhaps with more of a collegiate-style offense curated by new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, his talents could be more on display.
The Seahawks didn't draft Smith-Njigba in the first round just to be a third receiver. While he would start as one, the goal is for him to eventually blossom into a co-star with Metcalf or eventually the No. 1 target in Seattle's offense. His 2024 campaign should be another step towards that goal.
Smith-Njigba and the rest of the Seahawks veterans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 23.