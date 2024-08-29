Several Seattle Seahawks Will Be Fantasy Darlings in 2024
The actual NFL regular season kicks off in less than two weeks. However, for fantasy football fans, the season is well under way. This is the time where fans are furiously preparing for their respective fantasy drafts, looking for sleepers and steals in the process.
For those rabid fantasy fans, may I offer several Seattle Seahawks playmakers who will likely play better than where they are currently ranked against their peers. Obviously, this all depends on health, as it always does with fantasy.
Geno Smith, QB
Per FantasyPros, Geno Smith currently is averaging a draft position around 177th overall and the 24th quarterback off the board. That means, according to where people are drafting Smith in fantasy leagues, fantasy players think there will be 23 quarterbacks better than Smith.
Last season, Smith checked in as the 19th-ranked quarterback. Also, it felt like a down year for Smith after he exploded onto the scene in 2022, where he was the fifth-ranked signal caller in fantasy. It's not hard to imagine Smith finishing closer to his fifth ranking than his ho-hum 2023. Ryan Grubb will be dialing up a creative offense that should be tailored towards Smith's strengths. Last year seemed like the floor of what Smith can accomplish this season, and he still was top 20.
Geno Smith finished eighth among starting quarterbacks in drop-back success rate and 12th in completion percentage over expected. Smith is still a top 15 quarterback, if not better. The ceiling is very high for Smith, as he turned in four separate games inside of the top eight among quarterbacks last season. That is including his game against the Cowboys, where he was the No. 1 ranked fantasy quarterback that week.
Given Smith's weapons with DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett, and a new scheme, Smith could easily slide into the top 15 or higher among quarterbacks. Smith still shouldn't be going in the first four rounds of anyone's drafts, but he should be more valuable than a bottom-third quarterback. If you are a fantasy player that waits until the middle or later rounds for a quarterback, Geno Smith will make you look smart.
DK Metcalf, WR
Most fantasy players are jumping at the chance to take CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, or Justin Jefferson as their "WR1." And if you can get one of those three, you should. But if you feel you missed out on some of the top-end talent at receiver, look no further than Metcalf. Be sure to have a well-rounded team with solid running backs and tight ends but Metcalf can also pull his own weight in fantasy.
Last season, Metcalf ranked 15th among receivers. This year, his Average Draft Position (ADP) is 18th among receivers. He has spent the last three seasons consistently inside the top 20. For a 10-team league, that means you could comfortably slide him into your WR2 slot every week.
This year? He could explode. A new system with Grubb, another season with a stable, accurate quarterback, and perhaps a lesser role from Tyler Lockett all add up to a big year for Metcalf. Maybe even as a top 10 receiver. He was among the top 10 receivers in two weeks last season including number two against the Cowboys.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR
Perhaps the biggest sleeper who could make you a formidable fantasy opponent this season is the second-year wideout from Ohio State. Smith-Njigba had a slower start to his rookie season and finished 51st among receivers. The 22-year old checks in with an ADP of 101st overall and 46th among receivers.
Given what has been already mentioned about the possible boost to Geno Smith and perhaps a change in hierarchy among the receivers in Seattle, betting that JSN finishes higher than the 46th receiver is a safe one.
He put together four games last season that ranked in the top 30 among receivers. All this, while being third on the team in targets. He should only get better with more time in the NFL, with Geno Smith, and perhaps with a declining Tyler Lockett. Expect a big jump in target volume in a potentially explosive offense. Stashing JSN as a possible FLEX player could make you look really smart down the line.