Most Valuable Players, Best Plays Headline Seattle Seahawks Preseason Superlatives
The preseason slate is now in the rearview mirror. Head coach Mike Macdonald got three games against NFL competition to evaluate his team. Who will make the team and who will be cut? Those decisions will be made in the coming days.
Let's take one last look back at the three preseason games and give out some superlatives.
Offensive MVP - RB Kenny McIntosh
Let's start with the easy one. McIntosh logged a 56-yard rushing touchdown against the Browns. In total, he racked up 142 rushing yards, fifth-most in the NFL. His 8.4 yards per carry ranked atop the leaderboard around the league. He also made plays after contact, ranking second in yards after contact. McIntosh showed explosiveness and good vision in all three preseason games. He was the Seahawks' best running back and best overall offensive player.
McIntosh should easily make the team. The only knock against him is his poor pass protection. George Holani outshined the Georgia product in that department. However, McIntosh made several plays in the run game that suggested he could be a luxury as the third running back.
Defensive MVP - EDGE Jamie Sheriff
Certainly, no one had this on their preseason Bingo card. Sheriff put together 12 pressures over the three games, which ranked second in the NFL. His 3.0 sacks ranked second in the NFL as well. He earned a 77.4 pass rush grade, which was the best among Seattle pass rushers.
Most Exciting Play - WR Dee Eskridge Punt Return TD
Dee Eskridge has been the subject of a lot of consternation among the fanbase over the last few seasons. To say his job was on the line this preseason is an understatement. In fact, his solid preseason still might not have been enough. We will find out soon enough. Either way, you can't take this electric play away from him.
Against the Browns on Saturday night, Eskridge collected a punt on Seattle's 21-yard line and immediately had a running lane down the right side, taking it to the house for a 79-yard punt return touchdown. It was one of just two return touchdowns of the entire preseason around the league. We'll see if it's enough to keep Eskridge on the roster.
Biggest Surprise - TE Brady Russell
Seattle is a bit in flux with the tight end position. Pharoah Brown is still sidelined with a foot injury. Noah Fant didn't play a single snap during the preseason. Brady Russell rose to the occasion as other tight ends went down. He collected 47 receiving yards and a touchdown. While he made plays in the passing game, that didn't make his blocking ability lag behind. He earned positive grades in both pass blocking (74.8) and run blocking (72.5). That is exactly what you want in a tight end.
Biggest Disappointment - CB D.J. James
It's hard to hold a sixth-round pick to such a high standard. But the Auburn product did himself little favors in the crowded defensive back room. He faced nine targets in the passing game and allowed eight catches for 84 yards, a team-high. Quarterbacks had a 145.1 passer rating when targeting James, which was the highest on the team with a minimum of six targets.
His 56.4 overall defense grade, 46.0 run defense grade, and 60.8 coverage grade did not do him any favors. We are yet to see if this poor showing will cost him a roster spot or if the Seahawks opt to keep him given this is his first NFL preseason.
Best Offensive Lineman - RG Anthony Bradford
Last year, Bradford showed his chops as a run blocker. This preseason, he appeared to take it to a new level. He ranked as the top offensive lineman in run blocking grade (74.2), overall offensive grade (74.9) and showed some improvement in pass blocking. He seemed to take solid control of the starting right guard spot for now.
Biggest Question After the Preseason - Is this offense ready to explode?
The starting offense only got one series the entire preseason, opening the game against the Browns. They proceeded to orchestrate a five-play, 62-yard touchdown drive. DK Metcalf punctuated the drive with a 21-yard touchdown reception, sending a strong August crowd at Lumen Field into a frenzy.
It got fans very excited about what this offense could look like. Geno Smith looked surgical. Granted, it was not against the full collection of Browns defensive starters. Still, Ryan Grubb has shown innovation thus far with Seattle's offense. There is no shortage of talent at the offensive skill positions. This could be one of the most improved offenses in the entire NFL after ranking 17th in scoring and 21st in yards last year.