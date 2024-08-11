Stock Watch: Which Seattle Seahawks are Trending Up, Down After Preseason Opener?
After 60 minutes of football, the Seattle Seahawks prevailed over the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-3 on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. As a preseason game, plenty of players on the roster bubble saw their fair share of reps as they try to make the team’s 53-man roster.
New head coach Mike Macdonald played nearly all the team’s starters on defense for two series, allowing a substantive look at the revamped scheme. Even with that, there were plenty of players who aren’t a shoo-in to make the team who stood out and others who struggled.
Here are three players whose stock is rising after Week 1 of the preseason, and three players whose stock is dropping.
Three Up
EDGE Derick Hall
For the record: Hall is not on the bubble. He is a member of the team regardless, but his performance bolstered his rotational candidacy. Hall tied for the team lead in tackles with five while adding a sack on Chargers quarterback Easton Stick late in the second quarter. The edge rusher was shot out of a cannon on multiple plays, allowing other players to get home when he couldn't.
Overall, the former second-round pick was as good as advertised after a productive first phase of training camp that propelled his stock upward. Hall filled in after the starters came off the field following the Chargers’ second drive of the game and was a force until being replaced by the third teamers. With Hall as a third option rushing the passer, the Seahawks are in a good spot.
S/DB Coby Bryant
For anyone who watched the game, this one’s not a shocker. After months of wondering how Bryant would adjust to the safety position (88 tackles, four passes defensed, five forced fumbles in two seasons at cornerback), he was regularly in position to make plays on Saturday — securing the play of the day on an interception off a deflection from Chargers tight end Hayden Hurst that was broken up on a big hit from fellow safety K’Von Wallace.
Bryant didn’t have any tackles, but he nearly had another interception late in the second quarter if the ball hadn’t beat him to the ground. He was in a position to make plays and create turnovers, and that, aside from all other duties as a safety, is one of the most important tendencies he could show in the preseason.
TE Brady Russell
Russell scored Seattle’s lone receiving touchdown of the evening, and he had to do most of it himself. The second-year undrafted free agent out of Colorado showed off his athleticism on a 13-yard touchdown reception from Sam Howell early in the second quarter, evading four defenders after catching a 5-yard stick route and dove into the end zone for a score.
Simply put, no other tight end saw more than one catch, while Russell had three receptions for 25 yards and a score. Pharaoh Brown (one catch, 3 yards) and Jack Westover (one target) were the only other tight ends targeted. Outside of Noah Fant and Brown, Russell leads the reserve tight end group into Week 2 of the preseason.
Three Down
T Stone Forsythe
With starting left tackle Charles Cross not playing on Saturday, Stone Forsythe joined the first-team offense for the Seahawks. Forsythe started eight games for Seattle last season in the wake of Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas dealing with injuries. In the team’s preseason opener, he didn’t look like a serviceable replacement if the team needs one.
Early on, against Los Angeles’ pseudo-first team, Forsythe was beaten off the ball multiple times and was jumpy, dropping deep into pass protection in an attempt to beat the rusher to their spot while putting himself at a disadvantage. He did Howell no favors on the left side, regularly looking overmatched by the Chargers’ edge rushers. Heading into Week 2, Forsythe’s stock is as low as it’s been.
TE AJ Barner
Barner’s stock isn’t dropping directly due to his own play, but more so as a result of Russell’s rising. The 2024 fourth-round pick looked fine as a blocker but didn’t see a single target in the game versus Los Angeles.
Luckily for Barner, Westover, an undrafted rookie, also didn’t show much in his first appearance with the Seahawks, which leaves the Seattle draft pick plenty of opportunities to improve on his initial outing. With three tight ends already proving their worth in Seattle’s offense — with Russell already a proven special teams player — this will be a tight battle into Week 3.
RB Kobe Lewis
While some were expecting a majority of the carries to go to running backs George Holani and Kenny McIntosh, Kobe Lewis saw the most touches of any Seattle back in the team’s preseason opener. Lewis, who finished with 10 carries for 33 yards and one target, didn’t look especially effective when handling the ball.
Listed as the fifth running back behind Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, McIntosh and Holani on Seattle’s latest unofficial depth chart, Lewis displayed there’s a clear gap between him and the fourth spot, regularly attempting to use power over finesse to no avail. The Seahawks don’t appear to have a running back controversy outside of Holani and McIntosh for the third spot — a scenario where the team may decide to keep both.