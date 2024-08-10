Game Predictions: Seattle Seahawks Preseason Opener vs. Los Angeles Chargers
It’s just preseason, but the Seattle Seahawks will play football today. The focus, as all preseason games are, is to evaluate the team and players’ progress in training camp over the last three weeks.
With that brings a level of unpredictability to all games of this type, as many starters — especially on offense — will be sidelined, with the players furthest out on the roster bubble at certain positions likely to see the most playing time.
But what are some things to watch out for in Seattle’s preseason opener? What scenarios are more likely than others? Who will stand out for the Seahawks in hopes of raising their stock within the building? Our writing staff has a few predictions and players to watch for Seattle’s game versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which kicks off at 4:05 p.m. PDT.
Predictions for Preseason Week 1
Defenses tend to be way ahead of offenses in the preseason and even early in the regular season, so nobody should be expecting many offensive fireworks with Geno Smith and Justin Herbert on the sidelines. There’s guaranteed to be no shortage of sloppiness, penalties and poor execution on both sides of the ball in the exhibition appetizer. However, the Seahawks should have an advantage with an experienced young starter in Sam Howell under center, and Mike Macdonald has made it clear many starters are expected to play at least for a possession or two against the Chargers. Keeping that in mind, even playing on the road, this game should have plenty of intensity for a preseason game with Macdonald going up against his former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, and several players have connections to both coaching staffs. Expect this to be a physical, bruising game where the Seahawks are able to get out to a little bit of a cushion and hang on in the second half. – Corbin Smith
Corbin’s Player to Pick: WR/KR Laviska Shenault Jr.
I expect a big game from Shenault on offense and special teams, as he seems to have pretty good chemistry building with Sam Howell on the practice field. I anticipate that’s going to translate over into game action playing against second and third-stringers.
Corbin’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 23, Chargers 17
Even with Justin Herbert on the sidelines, the Chargers have four quarterbacks they are evaluating in training camp. The Seahawks, however, have just two, meaning the second and third-team offenses will have consistent, experienced signal-callers in this game in Sam Howell and PJ Walker for Seattle while Los Angeles will be cycling players more frequently. That gives a huge advantage to Seattle’s offensive stability and to the Seahawks defense, which could be enough to swing the game in their favor. If Seattle does play a handful of starters on defense, Mike Macdonald’s scheme could overwhelm the Chargers’ backup quarterback(s) early to gain a quick lead. Regardless, the coach and player ties between the two teams should keep things close, as both programs will have a strong desire to win despite the preseason setting. Expect attempts at explosive plays with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb unveiling his offense for the first time, but don’t expect to see any of the wildly creative options that would give too much away too early. – Connor Benintendi
Connor’s Player to Pick: EDGE Derick Hall
If Hall has improved enough entering his second season to become a regular contributor in the regular season, he should feast in a preseason setting against second and third-team offenses. By all accounts, the former second-round pick looks stronger, faster and more technically sound thus far in camp. Unleash him on the Chargers.
Connor’s Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Chargers 24