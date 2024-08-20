Will Seattle Seahawks TE Brady Russell 'Force His Way' Onto the 53-Man Roster?
Historically, the Seattle Seahawks have begun the regular season with three tight ends on the 53-man roster.
Needless to say, the spots are limited for a tight end wanting to don the college navy, action green and wolf gray in Seattle. Last year, the team opened the season with Will Dissly, Noah Fant, and Colby Parkinson. Fant is the lone holdover from the roster turnover this offseason. The Seahawks' tight end room will look very different this season.
With his solid showing in training camp and impact plays during the first two preseason games, will Brady Russell make the roster?
The Fort Collins, Colorado and Colorado Buffs alum went undrafted after the 2023 draft. He began last season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad before the Seahawks plucked him off the squad in September. After biding his time on the Seahawks practice squad, it appears Russell is moving up the pecking order.
In the preseason opener against the Chargers, Russell caught the lone touchdown pass of the day. His 88.3 offense grade from Pro Football Focus ranked second on the team. Tight ends need to show a willingness to block as well as the ability to catch passes, and Russell looks like he has no problem getting scrappy in the trenches, earning a 70.7 run-blocking grade against the Chargers.
He caught two passes for 22 yards in the second preseason game against the Titans. Again, he earned high marks for his blocking with a 71.6 mark in the run game.
Head coach Mike Macdonald complimented Russell, saying "There's been some opportunities there with guys being banged up. Talk about a guy that just forces his way onto the field ... seems like the ball finds him in areas and he makes a play when it came to him."
Russell is taking advantage of the shakeup on the tight end depth chart with the injury to Pharaoh Brown. Macdonald has taken notice.
"Anytime you get more reps, especially [when] you kind of club-up there with the ones and show what you can do. Those are valuable reps. You treat them like gold and take advantage of them. Brady has done that."
Through two preseason games, Russell owns the second-highest PFF grade among all offensive players (88.7) behind only wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. (91.8). He is tied for the team lead with five receptions, while also having the top run-blocking mark on the squad. A tight end that excels in run blocking with the ability to make plays in the passing game is a coveted weapon in today's NFL.
With the situation at tight end (Brown's injury and Noah Fant also being banged up), Russell is taking advantage of opportunities given to him as others have gone down. If he keeps this up, it will be hard to leave him off the roster on cut day.