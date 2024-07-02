Why Seattle Seahawks Could Trade DT Jarran Reed
The Seattle Seahawks could look to make some changes to the roster in the coming months, and that could mean trading away some of the team's top performers.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that defensive tackle Jarran Reed could be one of the players the Seahawks look to move if things begin to go south in Seattle at some point during the season.
"There are a few veterans who are over 30 who could help contenders as well. Jarran Reed is the most notable. The interior defensive lineman had seven sacks in his return to Seattle this season but Macdonald might want to get younger at the position," Ballentine writes.
Reed, 31, had his best statistical season since 2018 this past year and still has some milage left in his career. His 54 tackles marked a career-high for the second-round pick from 2016.
However, the Seahawks just drafted Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and he could cover the load when Reed eventually departs from Seattle.
If the Seahawks are looking to add an asset midway through the year, trading Reed could make sense for Seattle. They could add a mid-round pick and ship Reed off to a team that could benefit from adding him to the defensive line.
The Seahawks have the personnel in place that they would be okay if and when Reed departs, so a deal could be in the works if the stars align. At the same time, if the team remains in contention, it's hard to envision them wanting to move a quality veteran who has an affordable cap hit.