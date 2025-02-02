Seahawks analyst explains trade option for future QB
If the Seattle Seahawks don't view Geno Smith as their long-term starting quarterback, there may be an alternative option on another NFL roster.
With a poor quarterback draft class in 2025, Seattle Sports radio analyst and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus explained why current New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III could be a quality option for the Seahawks.
“[It was] only one game, and that one game did intrigue me and get me interested,” Bumpus said on the Jan. 31 episode of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “I remember watching the highlights on SportsCenter thinking, ‘Man, my dude looks good.’ Now after going and watching the All-22 [tape], he does look good. He looks like a project. I mean, you’re drafted in the sixth round for a reason. It doesn’t mean you can’t be something great. We’ve seen that one happen before.
“I’m looking at him and my one game analysis is, he has great balance and a good base in the pocket. He looks really calm. Chaos is going on around him. We know that (New England had) the worst, according to (Pro Football Focus), offensive line in the game.”
Milton, a 2024 sixth-round pick out of Tennessee, played just one game this season in the Patriots' season finale, but performed well. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 10 times for 16 yards and another score.
After playing three seasons at Michigan primarily as a backup, Milton had two productive seasons at Tennessee in 2022 and 2023. Milton tallied a 64.7 percent completion rate for 3,784 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions in 21 games over those two seasons.
At 6-5, 246 pounds, Milton is a prototype mobile passer who also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and 12 touchdowns in his college career. He's also just 24 years old, presenting an opportunity for the Seahawks to develop him into a future starter.
Smith is the likely starter for Seattle in 2025, but the discussion around Milton as a trade target is heating up. If the Seahawks want a succession plan in place, Milton may be the best option.
