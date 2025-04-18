Seattle Seahawks plan of attack for each round of the 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks are heading into the 2025 NFL draft with 10 picks, putting them on the upper end of the league as far as total draft capital goes. In the real world - as is the case with every mock draft - teams have to adjust their strategy as the board develops. You don't want to reach too much or allow special players to fall further than they should, which requires no small amount of improvisation.
That said, you can bet that they all 32 front offices go into the draft with a pretty specific plan for each pick. With that in mind, here's how we'd like to see the Seahawks use their capital in each round of the draft.
Round 1: Trade down and/or WR
This also works if the Seahawks trade down from No. 18 overall and target a wide receiver later on in Round 1. Reports suggest Seattle is looking for a "big-bodied" type of receiver, such as Arizona's Tet McMillan or Jayden Higgins from Iowa State. However, if anything these Seahawks have proven how overrated size is at wide recever over the years - and we feel they should be targeting a smaller, burner type like Matthew Golden from Texas or Luther Burden III from Missouri who can create separation and take the top off a defense.
Round 2: iOL and iOL again
Round 1 should be reserved for either taking the Best Player Available or the top wide receiver on the board. Then it's time to get down to the very serious business of improving Seattle's interior offensive line, which is the NFL's worst. We feel the Seahawks should use both pick Nos. 50 and 52 overall to address this need - perhaps on the top left guard and right guard prospects that they like the most. If they're both bad reach picks, so be it. This is a game-breaking need that has to be dealt with early on.
Round 3: EDGE/DL and TE
The Seahawks also hold two picks in the third round, one at 82 overall and another at 92 overall that they got from the Raiders in the Geno Smith trade. There's a case to use that Geno pick on a developmental quarterback prospect, but we'd rather see Seattle take advantage of deep draft classes on the edge/defensive line and at tight end, both of which are long-term roster needs.
Round 4: QB or BPA
In the fourth round the team holds just one pick: a comp choice at No. 137 overall. There's a chance that at this point in the draft all of the quarterback prospects that general manager John Schneider likes will be gone. If that's the case, then they should just take the best player available, regardless of position. However, if there's a QB with the right traits who's still on the board, it's worth rolling the dice in case things don't go well with Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and company.
Round 5: CB and S
The Seahawks have struck gold in the fifth round of the draft at cornerback twice with Richard Sherman and Riq Woolen. They should try for a third with one of their two fifth-round picks this year (Nos. 172 and 175 overall). As for the type, Seattle seems to want another potential left boundary corner to compete with Josh Jobe. With the other pick, they can add to their depth behind projected starting safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant.
Round 7: DT and OT
While they have no sixth-round pick this year, the Seahawks do have a pair of picks in the seventh round (223 and 234 overall). The real answer at this point in the draft is BPA, but if they are going to target anything specific they should probably look for tackle depth on both sides of the ball. You can make a case to hit both of these spots earlier, as well.
