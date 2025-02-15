Seahawks among best NFL Draft fits for Senior Bowl standout QB
It may not be entirely accurate to say the Seattle Seahawks are at a crossroads when it comes to their quarterback situation, but at the very least, it's probably time to start forming a long-term plan.
Geno Smith is still a decent option under center, and the Seahawks' brass seems very confident in him even after two straight seasons with no playoff appearances. However, he's 34 and has just one year remaining on his contract. Essentially, that puts the Seahawks on a timer to find their next signal-caller.
This year's quarterback class isn't the best, but there are some decent options vaialble. One such option is Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. Dart's stock is all over the place, but some believe he could be the steal of the draft.
In fact, Dart could be right at home in Seattle, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
"Perhaps it's time for general manager John Schneider to begin preparing for life after Smith," Melo wrote. "The Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, who possesses a decorated resume with various quarterbacks. No. 18 overall may qualify as premature for Dart, but the Seahawks own two additional top-100 selections. Drafting Dart and grooming him behind Smith for a season could be beneficial."
Dart, 21, had probably his best collegiate season in 2024, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 495 yards and three touchdowns.
A dual-threat quarterback like Dart could be right at home in Kubiak's West Coast offense, and if the value is right, perhaps he could make his way to the Emerald City.
