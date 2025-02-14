Seattle Seahawks predicted to make wild blockbuster trade with Atlanta Falcons
Legend has it that the Seattle Seahawks tried to trade up into the top 10 picks in last year's draft to get Washington quarterback Michael Penix. While the team later denied the report, it did make a lot of sense to try, as Penix had just balled out for two seasons under former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb with the Huskies.
If it's true it would give credence to the idea that the Seahawks are not "all in" on Geno Smith as their starter, as the recent reporting might suggest. If that's still the case then a potential blockbuster trade is still potentially in the cards for Seattle this offseason.
Here's one scenario that would blow the collective minds of NFL fans everywhere. Marissa Myers at TWSN is predicting that the Seahawks will pull off a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, but not for Penix - instead for long-time veteran Kirk Cousins. While it sounds completely out of left field, there is a connection to bank on between Cousins and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
TWSN on Seahawks-Kirk Cousins trade proposal
"When Cousins was the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, it was Kubiak that was his offensive coordinator. During that stretch the two had success together, ranking 12 in total yards, 14th in scoring offense, and 11th in passing offense. Kubiak was able to get the best out of Cousins, and while Cousins may now be 36, turning 37, the proven success together is something the Seahawks could bank on."
Consider us not fans of this particular trade idea. The biggest obstacle is of course Cousins' age. He will turn 37 years old during this coming preseason, which means he's not a potential long-term replacement for Geno Smith. There's also the matter of Cousins' performance in 2024 - which ended on a brutally bad note for the four-time Pro Bowler.
Cousins started out last season relatively strong for the Falcons, but he bombed down the stretch. Over his last five starts Cousins threw just one touchdown pass to go with nine interceptions. That was ugly enough to get him benched in favor of Penix, who showed enough potential for the Falcons to decide to move forward with him as their starter.
There's also the matter of Cousins' obscene contract, a four-year, $180 million deal he signed a year ago and carries a cap hit of $40 million this year and $57.5 million in 2026 and 2027. Unless the Falcons are willing to eat a huge portion of that contract it just doesn't fit Seattle's cap situation right now to trade for him.
The only argument in favor of this trade is that Cousins might be a slightly better fit for what Kubiak wants to do offensively. However, Geno Smith is still a more capable quarterback at this point in their respective careers. If this scenario were to actually happen Seahawks fans might riot, and they'd be right to do so.
