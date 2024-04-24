Best/Worst Case Scenarios For Seattle Seahawks in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
48 hours away from kicking off the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks may be one of the most fascinating teams to watch heading into the first round with a number of needs to address and several suitors expected to inquire about trading for the 16th overall selection.
Unlike a year ago when they held a top-five pick courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade, the Seahawks will have to wait a while before making their first selection, creating a number of different possibilities for which players may be available once they are on the clock. Depending on how many quarterbacks and receivers go in the first 15 selections, there's a good probability at least one blue chip defensive player such as Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II or an offensive linemen such as Washington tackle Troy Fautanu falls to them, likely sparking more interest for a trade from other teams.
In the latest installment of Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine best and worst case scenarios for general manager John Schneider and company, including all five quarterbacks going off the board in the first 15 selections and how that could positively impact Seattle's chances of either selecting a standout with pick No. 16 or landing a haul in return for a trade down.
Smith and Rang also grade listener submitted seven-round mock drafts and finish off their pre-draft scouting reports with day three cornerbacks who could interest Seahawks, starting with a local product in Oregon's Khyree Jackson.
