Seattle Seahawks predicted to make huge reach pick in Round 1
At this late point in the draft season it's usually refreshing to see new names connected to the Seattle Seahawks and their 18th overall pick. There are exceptions though. Right now the vast majority of 2025 mock draft projections going around have Seattle either targeting an offensive lineman or a wide receiver at this spot. However, a new three-round mock draft from CBS Sports has the Seahawks throwing a nasty and unexpected curveball with their selection.
Specifically, Ryan Wilson has Seattle taking Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at the 18th overall spot. Hairston is a fine prospect and he has the requisite Seahawks length at the position. However, this would qualify as a pretty big reach pick.
According to their own prospect rankings, CBS Sports has Hairston ranked 32nd overall and third at cornerback behind Michigan's Will Johnson and Jahdae Barron from Texas - fourth if you're counting Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter as a corner. Despite Johnson and Barron both still being on the board, they go with Hairston instead. Here's their explanation.
"Hairston is comfortable in both zone and man schemes. He battled through midseason shoulder injury but he's as tough as they come. A fluid mover at the top of the route, he can drive on balls in front of him. I get Devon Witherspoon vibes when I watch him."
The Seahawks can certainly use all the Devon Witherspoon vibes they can get, but we still don't love this particular pick. Hairston might be a great get on Day 2. However, taking him over several other available blue-chip pieces like Jalon Walker, Walter Nolen, Colston Loveland, Malaki Starks and Grey Zabel just doesn't feel right.
Hairston (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) has ability, though - including some serious ball skills. He racked up six interceptions, 10 pass breakups and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons in just 20 games with the Wildcats. Here are the highlights.
Then again, some folks have Hairston ranked much lower than third among the cornerbacks in this class. NFL draft buzz has Hairston ranked 11th at his position and they're projecting he won't come off the board until the third round.
