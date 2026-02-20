Ranking NFL Veterans to Chase a Super Bowl Ring With the Seahawks in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks are reigning Super Bowl Champions. They seem well-equipped to make a play for another Super Bowl in 2026. And they have plenty of cap space. Those three things should make them a prime hotspot for any veteran player who has accomplished great things in this league without yet reaching the pinnacle of team success.

Ring chasing. It happens every offseason. Aging veterans, some with a little left to offer, some with a lot more, all trying to snatch that elusive championship. Buyer beware, of course. The team will need to sift through the contenders and find the ones who can actually help the team on their way to a title as opposed to the ones who will just be along for the ride.

Here are some top candidates for ring chasing with the 2026 Seahawks, counting down to my favorite options. Keep in mind this is far from exhaustive, and there will be many other players who could fall under this umbrella. This deals specifically with older, decorated players who have yet to win a Super Bowl.

5: ED Trey Hendrickson

Got close a couple times with the New Orleans Saints in the final years of Drew Brees’s career, and then got even closer after linking up with Joe Burrow’s Bengals. Now 31 years old with four pro bowls and 81 sacks under his belt, he might only have one more shot to pick a winner, and the Seahawks will be appealing as the defending champions.

I’m just a little wary here. Hendrickson played seven games and had four sacks in 2025, so there’s already some evidence of decline from his first team All-Pro selection in 2024. I’m not sure he’d be a fit in this defense, as primarily a 4-3 edge who doesn’t play the run especially well. And if a lesser team offered a big payday I think he’d prioritize that over a ring.

4: DL Calais Campbell

Was seconds away from winning it all as a rookie with the Cardinals in 2008, and hasn’t gotten back since. Six pro bowls, 117 sacks, 278 games…but no ring. He’ll turn 40 just around the time the season starts, but has remained remarkably effective and productive despite the age. I have to believe Campbell would do anything to go out a champion.

One of my favorite players in the league, I’d put him higher if I felt like he had more utility on this roster. It’s a very crowded defensive line room in Seattle, and I don’t know if you’d want to take snaps away from someone like Rylie Mills. But I don’t think it’s ever a bad idea to have someone like Calais Campbell on your squad.

3: RG Wyatt Teller

A longtime starter on the offensive line for the Browns, Teller’s never been further than the divisional round. Spotrac has his career earnings at just over $71 million, pretty good for an interior guard, so maybe he’s ready to offer up a discount in exchange for a chance at a title. A three-time Pro Bowler, Teller likely offers an immediate upgrade over Anthony Bradford.

There are already signs of slippage here, as his PFF score has dipped significantly the last two seasons, and he’s missed eight games over that timespan as well. You can also question the fit in the Shanahan offense. But if he’ll give a genuine discount, it’s worth a shot given that this year’s draft class is lacking in options to improve this position.

2: CB Marlon Humphrey

Cheating a little bit here, since Humphrey is still under contract with the Ravens for 2026. There is an expectation that he’ll be released after a disappointing 2025, and given his history of playing under Mike Macdonald there’s an expectation that he’ll land with Seattle after. He was in attendance for our Super Bowl parade, after all.

He’s not quite as old as some of these other options, turning 30 in July, but he’s certainly made his money in the NFL after signing a $97.5 million dollar contract with the Ravens coming off his rookie deal. He’s yet to participate in a super bowl, so perhaps giving up a little bit of money on a short term deal to try for one would be just what he’s looking for.

1: ED Khalil Mack

Mack has never even won a playoff game, currently sitting on an 0-6 record, so I doubt anyone is hungrier than him. About to turn 35, he’s still an excellent football player who can provide value rushing the passer and defending the run. And Spotrac has him at over $218 million in career earnings, so I imagine a chance at a title weighs heavier than a bigger contract.

This is exactly the kind of signing I want the Seahawks to make this offseason. If they can’t land a big gun at the EDGE position, then sign high-quality guys to establish a tight rotation and keep players ready to contribute in January. Mack fits in beautifully with Demarcus Lawrence, and could join him as a veteran EDGE the Seahawks get a late-career championship.

