Seattle Seahawks predicted to make shocking QB pick at 18 in 2025 NFL draft
By now you have probably seen a thousand mock draft scenarios for the Seattle Seahawks and their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, 18th overall. By the time the end of April comes around you're likely to see a few thousand more. Most of them will be wildly off base, because nobody really knows how the draft is going to play out, barring the occasional obvious number one overall pick.
This year there is no such prospect that's guaranteed to come off the board first, even if Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter would probably be the choice if quarterbacks weren't part of the equation. QBs almost always go first, though - including in this new 2025 mock draft scenario from Vinnie Iyer at The Sporting News.
Iyer has Miami quarerback Cam Ward going number one overall to the Tennessee Titans. Abdul Carter from Penn State goes to Cleveland next, despite their obvious need at QB. Then Hunter comes off the board at number three to the Giants. One name you won't see in the top 10 is that of Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders, who takes a tumble in this mock all the way down to 18, where he lands in the laps of John Schneider, Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks.
TSN on Shedeur Sanders fallig to Seahawks
"The Seahawks might shock some by taking a quarterback in the first round despite still having Geno Smith playing rather well, but they are looking for a more reliable downfield passing game under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. A lesser shock might be Sanders falling, and they can't pass up this great fit beyond the double alliteration because he profiles as their ideal, strong-armed pocket passer."
Sanders (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) has a lot going for him as a prospect, including having a Hall of Famer for a father. He's also performed at a very high level since following Coach Prime over from Jackson State. Over the last two seasons Sanders has posted a 71.8% completion rate, 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to go with just 13 interceptions.
Then again, any prospect can fall for any number of reasons. While it would come as a surprise if Sanders does fall out of the top 10, we can't rule that scenario out - and if he does then the Seahawks do make a lot of sense.
Many of the things that Sanders does well on the field are also strengths of current starter Geno Smith. Smith's accuracy, aggressiveness and decision making are all on display in Sanders' game, so Seattle would be getting much the same kind of package, but one that's 11 years younger and just only beginning to itch his full potential.
