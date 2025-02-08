Russell Wilson changed the play on Seahawks' infamous Super Bowl pick
The Atlanta Falcons took some of the heat off with their epic 28-3 collapse against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl two years later, but it's tough to think of a more devastating single play in NFL history for any fanbase than what happened to the Seattle Seahawks at the one-yard line at the end of Super Bowl 49.
By now you have seen replays of Russell Wilson's interception a few hundred times and heard Cris Collinsworth bring it up in every Seahawks game he calls on NBC. Every analyst has broken the play down from a dozen different angles, discussing what might have been if they had only run the ball.
Now we have some new details about that fateful play, courtesy of former Seattle defensive tackle Brandon Mebane. He was a guest on Gee Scott's podcast earlier this week and revealed that Wilson changed the play from what was originally called - a run for Marshawn Lynch.
Brandon Mebane on SB49 play-call
“It was an option (play)... When Russell went in and lined up, he saw that they were in goal line. They had like six, seven defensive linemen on the field. So when he saw that, he was like, ‘That’s a great opportunity.’ They don’t have linebackers right there to intercept those quick little passes for slants or in the flats. So they’re like, this is perfect.”
At first glance it does look like a great opportunity to throw the ball. However, the details matter - and some Seahawks saw the disaster coming - including former quarterback Tarvaris Jackson. Mebane says that when Wilson changed the play Jackson immediatey knew it was trouble.
"So Tarvaris Jackson — I’m kind of not near him, but I can see him — has an earpiece in his ear, and they call the play. Tavaris Jackson says, ‘Nooo! Don’t run that play.’ He turns his back and walks up the sideline away from the play. And I’m like, ‘Where is he going, and why did he say don’t run that play?’ But he said don’t run that play. He walks back, and then they ran the play. And you know what happened after that.”
Malcolm Butler made the key play on the ball, but according to Mebane the guy next to him had seen the play in practice hundreds of times - original Legion of Boom member Brandon Browner remembered, knew what was coming and played his role to perfection to set Butler up for the pick.
Mebane went on to say that Russell Wilson approached him the next day and tried to explain why he decided to throw the ball, but Mebane blew him off and made it clear he blamed Wilson for the INT. Up until now we had been blaming former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for making the infamous play-call, but it seems Wilson was the true culprit.
Now let's never speak of it again.
