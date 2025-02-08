NFC rival showing interest in Seahawks great Russell Wilson
To say Russell Wilson has struggled after leaving the Seattle Seahawks would be an understatement.
After 10 years together, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster during the 2022 offseason. His time in the Mile-High City was marred by mediocrity, and after his intense feud with head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos ate a record-setting dead cap hit just to release him last offseason.
Wilson then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after, and despite missing the first six games of the season, he showed some flashes of his past form upon his return. However, his play took a nosedive as the Steelers closed the season on a five-game losing streak (including postseason). As a result, Pittsburgh could already be done with him after just one year.
If Wilson is truly done in Pittsburgh, it's fair to wonder what the market would even be for the 36-year-old. However, it seems there's at least one team interested in his services.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the New York Giants are a team to watch for Wilson if he leaves Pittsburgh. Fowler also said that many around the league are skeptical of a reunion between Wilson and new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
"Wilson loved his season in Pittsburgh and is open to returning but is taking a see-what-happens approach to it all," Fowler wrote. "Ex-Pete Carroll assistants believe Wilson could coexist with Carroll for the Raiders, too, having mended fences from their Seattle days. But others around the league are skeptical of the pairing. Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people this week. He visited with the Giants last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025."
The Giants definitely need a quarterback this offseason, as they literally don't have a single one under contract for 2025. They parted ways with Daniel Jones in the midst of a miserable 2024 season, and Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle are all pending gree agents.
New York holds the No. 3 overall pick and could take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, namely Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. If they sign Wilson, however, they could opt to instead use that pick on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter or whoever else they desire.
Obviously, Wilson would be a short-term option for the Giants rather than a long-term one, but he is still a serviceable quarterback and could help build a new culture for a team that desperately needs one.
