Packers 2x Pro Bowler identified as Seahawks' top trade target

One week from now the Seattle Seahawks front office will hopefully be getting down to work on how to repeat as Super Bowl champions. First, they should look to re-sign as many of their own pending free agents a possible - especially Rashid Shaheed and the members of their 2022 draft class.

Next, the Seahawks should try to find upgrades for the few roster holes that they have. The first priority there needs to be fixing the interior offensive line.

Seattle finally laid the foundation for this group in last year's draft by picking Grey Zabel, but center and right guard remain problematic.

According to an analysis at Bleacher Report, the Seahawks should look to fill one of those holes by trading for Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins.

B/R links Seahawks, Elgton Jenkins

"Jenkins has the ability to play all five spots on the line, but guard is his best position. After getting move to center by the Packers, it doesn't make sense for them to keep him on his current contract. That could prompt a move to the Pacific Northwest. Pairing him with Grey Zabel would give the Seahawks a much better line in 2026."

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jenkins (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) played his college ball at Mississippi State, then was taken by Green Bay in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Since then he's appeared in 96 games, including starts at all five positions along the offensive line except for right guard.

This past season, Jenkins put in 537 snaps at center, earning a solid 72.5 pass blocking grade and a 60.6 in run blocking, coming out to 62.0 overall. His best work came in 2021 when he played eight games at left tackle, but he also earned high marks for 2022 split between left guard and right tackle.

That kind of versatility is rare, and it's something Seattle's offensive line needs more of. Whether it would be replacing Jalen Sundell at center or trying his hand at right guard over Anthony Bradford, Jenkins would bring a lot of value to that unit.

If the Seahawks are going to make a big trade, we'd still prefer they target a blue chip pass rusher like Maxx Crosby, but for now that idea should probably remain in the realm of fan fiction.

Trading for someone like Jenkins wouldn't make for splashy headlines or sexy highlights, but it would move the needle at one of the positions where the Seahawks need the most help. Odds are they can land him for a Day 3 pick, too. This idea is definitely worth a phone call.

