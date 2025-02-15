Seahawks predicted to draft Tyler Lockett successor in Round 3 of 2025 NFL draft
The most anticipated move for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason is the release of long-time veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. 10 years ago, the team traded up in the third round of the NFL draft in order to get him, and Lockett hit the ground running both as a solid receiver and an All-Pro kick returner. Lockett continued to play at a high level up until 2023, when he began to fall off.
Now in clear decline with a big chunk of cap savings available if the team cuts him ($17 million) it seems like a foregone conclusion that Seattle will wind up cutting number 16. If that happens, they'll likely look to find his replacement in the draft.
In a new seven-round mock draft from Ben Rolfe at Pro Football Network the Seahawks do just that, taking Utah State's Jalen Royals in Round 3 and number 82 overall.
"It very much seems like the Seahawks and Tyler Lockett are headed for a separation, which means they need another wide receiver... Royals has been one of the most impressive receivers in college football despite the season-ending foot injury. He should be able to demonstrate his talent in the pre-draft process, having dominated at Utah State over the past two years. His athleticism and ability to win every rep make him a standout prospect with a ton of potential in the NFL."
Royals (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) was limited to just seven games this past season due to injuries, but he still managed to post 55 catches, 834 yards and six touchdowns. The prior year when he he was healthy Royals dropped 71 catches, 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns. Here are the highlights.
The scouting report on Royals mentions his abiity to produce YAC, vertical speed and short area quickness. On the downside, he could use some more strength to compete with pro corners for contested catches. Nevertheless, this is a "dynamic playmaker" who has plenty of skill to make an impact right away in the NFL.
Compared to this diminished version of Lockett, the Seahawks would be getting an upgrade at their WR3 spot.
