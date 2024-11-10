All Seahawks

Three Games Seahawks Fans Should Watch With Week 10 Bye

The Seattle Seahawks are on a bye, but the NFL keeps rolling in Week 10.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (left) and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (right) talk after the game at Levi's Stadium.
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (left) and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (right) talk after the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are sitting on the couch today, enjoying Week 10 of the NFL season alongside us.

However, there are a few games that the Seahawks are probably paying closer attention to than others. Here's a look at three contests Seahawks fans should keep an eye on:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m. PT, FOX

The Seahawks travel to Santa Clara in Week 11 to face the Niners, so the Seahawks will almost certainly pay some attention to this game.

Not only are the Seahawks looking to scout their next opponent, but there could be playoff implications for this matchup. Both of these teams, like the Seahawks, have four wins this season, so there will be a lot on the line for them when it comes to the Wild Card race, one that Seattle might also find itself in during the second half of the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders, 10 a.m. PT, CBS

This game should be a fun one with Jayden Daniels playing lights out for the Commanders. He'll be tested as the Steelers boast one of the best defenses in the league.

While this game doesn't have much riding on it in terms of Seattle's path for the rest of the season, this game is one for football fans in general that people should give a watch, especially with long-time Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson under center for the Steelers.

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans, 5:20 p.m. PT, NBC

Seahawks fans and the rest of the country should be waiting all day for Sunday night, because the Lions and the Texans may present the best matchup of the week.

The Lions have emerged as one of the league's best teams, and the Texans are a formidable opponent who should be armored with the return of star wide receiver Nico Collins.

It will be a game of entertainment and Seahawks fans can sit back and relax knowing that they don't have a horse in the race.

