3 Free Agent Options to Improve Seahawks' Interior Offensive Line
The Seattle Seahawks have a guard problem. Both left guard Laken Tomlinson and right guard Anthony Bradford have struggled this season, with the latter being a legitimate liability — especially in pass protection.
Furthermore, the Seahawks remained silent at the trade deadline, which passed on Tuesday. Instead of dealing for a piece to potentially shore up the team’s porous front, they opted to continue with the players already in the building.
But there could still be an opportunity for outside additions. Some former top-end interior offensive linemen remain on the free agent market. Here are three players Seattle could take a flyer on during the bye week to improve their interior offensive line.
G/C Mason Cole
Past stops
Arizona Cardinals (2018–2020)
Minnesota Vikings (2021)
Pittsburgh Steelers (2022–2023)
Cole, only 28, was a cap casualty at the end of last season, as his up-and-down play triggered the Steelers to save $5 million and search for a new starting center. He played two seasons of a three-year, $15.7 million deal that he signed in 2022.
Through his six seasons in the NFL, Cole has played every position along the offensive line except for right tackle, though the vast majority of his snaps have come at center — including all 2,249 snaps he played over two seasons with Pittsburgh. Cole started all 34 games of his Steelers career and has 73 total starts under his belt.
If Seattle were to sign Cole, it would most likely be as a guard. His last significant playing time at guard was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, where he started three games at right guard.
G Phil Haynes
Past stops
Seattle Seahawks (2019–2023)
Haynes, 29, doesn’t have any familiarity with the Seahawks’ current coaching staff, but the front office is well aware of him after selecting the former Wake Forest standout in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He didn’t pan out in Seattle, even though he began last season as the team’s starting right guard. His one-year contract extension signed ahead of the 2023 season ended unceremoniously after he was placed on injured reserve mid-season with a toe injury. The Seahawks opted to turn to Bradford, now in his second season, who has struggled mightily.
Bradford has the same number of penalties (8) this season in nine games that Haynes had in 23 games over his final two seasons in Seattle. It’s hard to not see Haynes, as flawed as his play was, not being an upgrade at this point.
G Trai Turner
Past stops
Carolina Panthers (2014–2019)
Los Angeles Chargers (2020)
Pittsburgh Steelers (2021)
Washington Commanders (2022)
New Orleans Saints (2023)
Seattle is no stranger to signing aging former Pro Bowl offensive lineman. Considering 42-year-old Jason Peters is currently on the team’s practice squad, the Seahawks aren’t afraid to bring in veteran help.
Turner was a Pro Bowler for five straight years from 2015–19 while with the Carolina Panthers. He bounced around to four different teams in four seasons after that and hasn’t played in a game since 2022 after tearing his quad before the 2023 season. No team has picked him up since.
We don’t know the status of Turner’s health currently, but if there’s any chance he could return to even an ounce of his former self, he may be an upgrade over Bradford at right guard — the position he played his entire nine-year NFL career.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Midseason Superlatives: Who is MVP?
Seahawks Midseason Report Card: How Have Devon Witherspoon, CBs Performed?
Seahawks Midseason Report Card: How Has Geno Smith Performed?
NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks Nab Michigan TE
How Good Has LB Ernest Jones IV Been in 2 Games With Seahawks?